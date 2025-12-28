Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen received a yellow card from Malian referee Boubou Traore against Tunisia at the AFCON 2025

The Galatasaray striker scored a superb header in the 44th minute to end his AFCON goal drought

Two more goals from Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman helped Nigeria book a place in the Round of 16

2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen inspired Nigeria to a 3-2 victory over Tunisia, sealing qualification for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles turned their full attention to the AFCON after missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a 4-3 defeat to DR Congo’s Leopards in the playoff final.

Nigeria raced into a commanding 3-0 lead and held firm despite late pressure from Tunisia, who threatened a comeback in the closing stages and added time.

Victor Osimhen heads during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes stadium, Fes, Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, rising to meet Ademola Lookman’s cross from the left flank to score his first goal of the tournament, after earlier missing two clear headers from Akor Adams’ deliveries.

The Super Eagles doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when captain Wilfred Ndidi headed home Lookman’s corner kick.

Ademola Lookman capped an outstanding display by scoring Nigeria’s third goal in the 66th minute, with Osimhen providing the assist, per BBC.

Tunisia pulled one back in the 75th minute through FC Lorient defender Montassar Talbi, who headed in Hannibal Mejbri’s free kick, before Ali Abdi converted from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Bright Osayi-Samuel was penalised for handball following a VAR review.

Why Osimhen was yellow-carded

Three Super Eagles players; Victor Osimhen, Semi Ajayi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, were booked during Nigeria’s encounter against Tunisia.

Osimhen ended his seven-game goal drought at the AFCON by scoring against the Carthage Eagles.

However, the Galatasaray forward was shown a yellow card after celebrating by running towards the Tunisian players and technical crew to tease them.

Malian referee Boubou Traore produced the booking despite protests from goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Frank Onyeka and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Nwabali later received his own yellow card in the 90+6th minute for time-wasting, per Sofa Score.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, Nwabali and Ajayi are now one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

The last time Victor Osimhen scored at the AFCON was against Equatorial Guinea in Nigeria’s opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen has now taken his goal tally for Nigeria to 32, leaving him just four goals shy of equalling Rashidi Yekini’s record as the Super Eagles’ all-time leading scorer.

Referee under fire for wrong penalty call

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams criticised the decision and VAR’s involvement in the controversial penalty.

The call has sparked debates about officiating standards at AFCON 2025 and whether referees and VAR are applying rules consistently, especially in high-stakes matches where the Super Eagles are involved.

Source: Legit.ng