A Premier League club has sent a message to Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The Super Eagles will face the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in the group C opener on Tuesday, December 23

Nigeria Premier League fans have shared their thoughts on the message sent to the three-time AFCON winners

Fulham have sent a strong message of support to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece kicked off on Sunday night, with hosts Atlas Lions defeating Comoros 2-0 in Rabat.

Nigeria will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday, December 23, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria will face Tanzania in the Group C opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

The three-time AFCON champions will be aiming to record a second victory over the East African side, having beaten them 3-1 in their last meeting 45 years ago at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is targeting Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title, marking his second appearance at the tournament after guiding Mali to the quarter-finals at the previous edition in Ivory Coast, per Al Jazeera.

Fulham acknowledges Nigeria's trio

Premier League giants Fulham FC have sent a heartwarming message to the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

In a viral post on X, the one-time UEFA Europa League runner-up wished the Super Eagles best of luck ahead of their clash against Tanzania. He said:

"AFCON begins for Alex, Calvin and Chukwu. 🇳🇬

"Good luck to our Super Eagles! 🦅."

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze scored two goals in nine matches, Alex Iwobi netted two goals in 16 matches, and defender Calvin Bassey scored one goal in 16 matches, per ESPN.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Nigerians, following the message sent to the Super Eagles by Fulham ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read them below:

@fineboytunde_ said:

"God bless you for putting in the energy to support us."

@loveday_tom wrote:

"I tell you what , if Alex , Calvin and Chukwu get a goal each in today's match against Tanzania, @FulhamFC you will sponsor an all expenses paid trip to Morocco to watch the rest of the afcon games till the finals for me."

@LiberalClinton added:

"Thank you Fulham, you be beta club, wey get sense."

@SegeBobo2 said:

"Thank you Fulham for supporting the Eagles. We love you❤❤❤❤."

@drpenking wrote:

"Fulham is Enyimba of England."

@AlexEZIREALI43 added:

"Fulham your team are wonderful always on track, sending good wishes to your guys that is lovely."

