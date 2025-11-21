Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni has sent a warning to the Nigeria Football Federation over the appointment of coaches

The NFF are reportedly shopping for a replacement for current Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Nigeria have commenced preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for December

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has warned the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation against employing two coaches.

The NFF engaged Eric Chelle as the head coach of the Super Eagles with the mandate of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, following the resignation of legend Finidi George.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup between Nigeria and Jamaica. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Since taking over, the former Mali coach has won six matches, drawn three, and lost one. Chelle also guided the team to a second-place finish in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, behind South Africa in the CAF qualification group C, Al Jazeera.

Unfortunately, Nigeria lost 4-3 to DR Congo in a penalty shootout during the World Cup playoff final, failing to qualify for the intercontinental playoff in Mexico next March, per ESPN.

Aiyegbeni lists coaches Nigeria must avoid

Three-time AFCON bronze medallist Yakubu Aiyegbeni has passed a vote of confidence on current Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The Middlesbrough legend warned the NFF against engaging the duo of Augustine Eguavoen or Samson Siasia as managers of the Super Eagles in the near future.

The Portsmouth legend said that neither coach can handle the current crop of players in the squad. He said:

"For Nigeria changing coaches now with Eric Chelle, I think we should allow him take the team to AFCON, it is too close to bring in another coach (Augustine Eguavoen or Samson Siasia); I don't think we need both coaches anymore. We have gone past that era to bring them.

"Eguavoen is being there for three or four times now; when you check his record he did well but not a fantastic job.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni wants the NFF to avoid appointing Augustine Eguavoen and Samson Siasia as coaches of the Super Eagles. Photo by: Robert Cianflone - FIFA/FIFA and DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP.

"We should forget about him and look for who we can bring, we should be moving forward and not backward. I don't have anything against them Eguavoen was my coach and we are from Benin but let us bring anyone capable of handling these set of players."

Aiyegbeni eulogizes late Shuaibu and Chukwu

Yakubu Aiyegbeni has showered encomium on late Amodu Shuaibu and Christian Chukwu, rating them as one of the best coaches in Africa during their era.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni insists Amodu Shuaibu and Christian Chukwu remain among the best coaches during their era. Photo by: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS and KHALED DESOUKI/AFP.

The former Everton star said Shuaibu always listened to the opinion of the players whenever they were in camp during major tournaments. He said:

"He (Amodu Shuaibu) is still one of the best African coaches, he listens to players and their opinions as well. Many people disagrees with me but I still believe Shuaibu was one of the best then; he handled the U23 and Super Eagles. Christian Chukwu was also okay too."

