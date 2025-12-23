The Nigeria Football Federation is set to receive a huge payout from the Confederation of African Football from 2026

Each of the 54 countries under CAF will receive $1 million annual funding in a revised financial plan for the continent

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced this during his press conference ahead of AFCON 2025 opening ceremony

The Nigeria Football Federation is set to benefit from a yearly funding of $1 million (₦1.5 billion) from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) starting from 2026.

This is part of the wide-range restructuring to African football announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON 2025 kicked off in Morocco on December 21, with the host nation defeating Comoros 2-0 in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

NFF to receive huge CAF funding

As confirmed by CAF, starting from 2026, all African countries will receive improved funding to support football development as the confederation is set for a new financial era.

Motsepe announced that CAF initiated a $1 billion tender and it will be channeled through the continent’s senior national team competitions.

Each country will receive an annual $1 million (₦1.5 billion) contribution from CAF, five times more than the current $200,000 (₦300 million).

“The restructuring of the CAF Senior National Team Competitions and the USD 1 billion tender that we have initiated will enable CAF to contribute USD 1 million, every year to each of the 54 CAF Member Associations,” he said.

“This is 5 times more than the USD 200 000 which each Member Association used to receive before the current CAF leadership was introduced.”

Motsepe has been CAF President since 2021, and recently won the election for another four-year tenure in March. He has overseen changes at CAF, particularly in the financing of the organisation.

The financial contribution will go a long way in the national associations, particularly the Nigeria Football Federation, which has come under fire financially.

NFF has struggled to keep up financially, owing months of unpaid allowances to the senior national teams, Super Eagles and Super Falcons.

Super Eagles boycotted their training before their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon to protest unpaid bonuses dating back to 2019, as noted by BBC Sport. The backlog was cleared before the team returned to training and defeated Gabon 4-1.

There has been a widespread allegation of mismanagement by the federation, particularly with the FIFA Forward Programme, for which the federation has received $1.2 million.

NFF denied the allegations, claiming that the world football governing body monitors its projects at every phase and does not directly give money to the federations.

