CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced multiple changes to African football at his press conference in Morocco

President Motsepe held a press conference to kick off the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on December 21

The changes are geared towards bringing upward development to African football, particularly the flagship tournament

Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), announced a series of changes to African football in the coming years.

The African continent is preparing to host its biggest football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations, in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced six changes to African football. Photo by Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe, speaking to CAF TV during the opening press conference for the tournament, announced changes, including with the AFCON.

Legit.ng looks at the six changes Patrice Motsepe announced to African football.

6 changes to African football

1. AFCON becomes quadrennial event

The Africa Cup of Nations will no longer be held as a biennial event starting after the 2027 edition in the East African countries of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. AFCON will now be held every four years, the first of which will be in 2028.

This change will align the tournament with the global football calendar, as hosting the tournament in January disrupts the European football calendar and causes clashes with clubs.

2. Introduction of the African Nations League

Motsepe announced the introduction of the new African Nations League, which will run in the September, October and November international breaks, starting in 2029.

The new tournament follows the UEFA Nations League and those of other confederations, and it aims to eliminate friendlies, thus giving a value to all fixtures.

3. Cancel the African Nations Championship (CHAN)

In a sad development, Motsepe announced that the African Nations Championship, popularly referred to as CHAN, will be discontinued by the Confederation.

CAF is yet to provide further details on the cancellation, but the version of AFCON, which is strictly reserved for players in the African leagues, will be cancelled, as noted by BSN Sports.

4. Move Mauritania to North Africa

Mauritania has been reassigned from the West African Football Union to the Union of North African Football, a move which will impact regional organisation and grouping.

CAF increases AFCON prize money for the 2025 edition in Morocco. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

5. Increase AFCON prize money

CAF has increased the prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations from $7 million to $10 million, starting with the 2025 edition in Morocco, which kicks off on December 21.

The increase in the prize money aligns with the global increase in compensation for major tournaments, after FIFA increased the prize pool for the 2026 World Cup.

6. Increase CAF club competition money

The South African businessman also announced that CAF’s club competitions, the Champions League and Confederation Cup’s prize money will be increased to $6 million and $4 million respectively.

CAF bans 10 items inside AFCON stadiums

Legit.ng reported that CAF banned fans from being in possession of multiple items, including alcohol, lighters and lasers inside the stadium at AFCON 2025.

The ban, particularly on lasers, comes after images emerge on social media of fans weaponising them against opposing players during crucial moments, particularly penalty shootouts.

Source: Legit.ng