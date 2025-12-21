Several African biggest football stars will be missing at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Some of these players were absent due to the inability of their country to qualify for the AFCON, while others retired

Legit.ng takes a look at the top African football stars set to miss the biggest tournament on the continent

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Sunday, December 21, as the host nation, Morocco, takes on Comoros in the opening match.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled to take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in nine cities.

Several of Africa's biggest football stars will be absent, either because their country failed to qualify for the tournament, due to retirement, or injury.

Legit.ng highlighted the top African football players set to miss out on this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Former Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong will not feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

African stars missing the AFCON

1. William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, 19 days before the commencement of the 2025 AFCON campaign.

The defender was named in the 54-man provisional list announced by head coach Eric Chelle, before he was replaced by Igoh Ogbu in the 28-man final list.

The 32-year-old was named the Player of the Tournament at the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished in second place.

The former Watford defender earned 83 caps for Nigeria and described representing the country as the greatest privilege of his life.

2. Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa missed out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after being omitted from the DR Congo's squad.

The former Brentford star suffered an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal last September.

The 29-year-old had since returned to training and made his comeback for the Magpies against Fulham; however, his recovery came very late, which meant he secured a spot in the Congolese squad.

The former Lorient star featured in two matches all season, both coming for DR Congo in early September.

Former Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar will not feature in this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

3. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

Neftci forward Vincent Aboubakar was dropped from the Cameroon squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a fall-out with the FA president, Samuel Eto'o.

Aboubakar was the AFCON top scorer at the 2022 edition of the continental showpiece, with eight goals as the Indomitable Lions finished in third place behind Senegal and Egypt.

The former Besiktas star is one goal short of equalling the long-standing record set by DR Congo legend Ndaye Mulamba in 1974.

4. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Wydad midfielder Hakim Ziyech is among the senior players who will not feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 32-year-old was instrumental in Morocco's remarkable run to the World Cup semifinal in 2022.

Coach Mohamed Wahbi dropped the former Chelsea for some U20 players who won the FIFA World Cup in October, defeating Argentina in the final and becoming the first Arab nation to lift the trophy.

5. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus will not be at the AFCON, after Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament.

The former West Ham United star recently scored against Comoros as Ghana became the fifth African nation to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, where supporters will be hoping he can reproduce the explosive form he has shown in the Premier League.

Osimhen sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen has delivered a powerful message to Nigerian supporters who have travelled to Morocco for AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles striker made it clear he is focused and expects fans in the stands when Nigeria begins their campaign in Group C.

