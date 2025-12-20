CAF President Patrice Motsepe has announced that AFCON will switch to four-year cycle after the 2027 edition

The Africa Cup of Nations has been played on a two-year cycle since its inception in 1957, but is set to change

The FIFA World Cup and other major football competitions in the world operate on a quadra-annual system

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations will switch to the four-year cycle after the 2027 edition in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Africa's biggest football competition has operated in a two-year cycle since its inception in 1957, but the timing will change from the 2028 edition.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announces AFCON will switch to four-year cycle after 2027. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

The 35th edition of the tournament is set to kickoff in Morocco on December 21, 2025 and run through the festive period until January 18, 2026.

Motsepe announces AFCON change

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, during the press conference ahead of AFCON 2025 kickoff confirmed that Africa's flagship competition will now be played every four years.

The South African businessman confirmed that after the East African trio of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda host it in 2027, a new cycle will begin from 2028.

More details to follow.

