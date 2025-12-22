Nigerian superstar Davido has shared his predictions for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, sparking conversations online

In a recent interview, Davido revealed the countries he believes will make it to the highly anticipated final match

While he didn’t provide a detailed explanation for his choices, his picks have already generated excitement and debate on social media

Afrobeats musician Davido has made a daring prediction ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, predicting that Nigeria will defeat Morocco 3-0 in the final.

The musician, who recently performed at the opening ceremony, expressed faith in the Super Eagles and placed a large combo bet on Nigeria's Group C match against Tanzania.

The wager, placed prior to the December 23 match at Fez Stadium, had odds of 3.86 and a potential reward of $96,500, demonstrating Davido's faith in the national squad.

OBO as he is fondly called, has been vocal about his support for the Super Eagles, sharing his enthusiasm and optimism with fans on social media.

Following his performance at the AFCON inauguration, Davido flew to Sierra Leone for another concert, demonstrating his unwavering work ethic.

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the Super Eagles prepare to take flight in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign, Davido has put his money where his mouth is.

The singer took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a snapshot of his betting slip.

The singer's bet hinges on a "Both Teams to Score" (BTTS) outcome for the Nigeria vs. Tanzania clash.

If the Super Eagles find the net and the Taifa Stars also score, Davido stands to walk away with a mouth-watering $96,564 (roughly N140 million).

Earlier this year, he famously wagered $10,000 on Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon, a bet that saw him lose millions of Naira after a disappointing result.

The Super Eagles are set to face Tanzania at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Morocco, a match that marks the beginning of their journey to secure Nigeria’s fourth continental trophy.

