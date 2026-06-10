A graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education took to her media page to share her experience after battling carryovers.l

The young lady revealed in her post that she had 8 carryovers and experienced missing scripts in her final year

She explained what led to the issue of missing scripts in the comments section of the viral post

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has shared a troubling experience after she graduated from the institution, as she recalled having 22 missing scripts and 8 carry-overs.

She explained the reason for the missing scripts in the comments section of her post after the details of her academic journey drew the attention of many people.

Graduate goes viral after revealing 22 missing scripts and 8 carryovers at university. Photo Source: TikTok/pretty_favy95

Source: TikTok

IAUE shares story of missing scripts

She had posted details of her academic experience on her TikTok page with a caption that shows the years she spent at the university, the semesters she experienced, and details of the number of carry-overs and missing scripts.

She said:

"4 years."

"8 semesters."

"22 missing scripts."

"8 carry overs."

After she posted details of this on her TikTok page, @pretty_favy95 took to the comments section to respond after she was asked several questions by those who reacted in the comments.

Ignatius Ajuru University graduate recalls 22 missing scripts and 8 carryovers after graduation. Photo Source: TikTok/pretty_favy95

Source: TikTok

Speaking about the issue that led to the missing scripts, she said:

"My 22 missing scripts happened in final year second semester 😭 the school results portal was having issues so even results I passed everything got wiped away, I had to start working for it."

"No be small thing them do me for final year oooo… 22 missing scripts in final year."

"Omo our results system was having issues in school, na so all my results take wipe comot, I had to start working for it from year 1 results till final year ooo."

Her post has continued to draw reactions from several social media users over the unusual experience at the school.

Reactions as lady speaks about missing scripts

Vic’s collection wrote:

"22 missing script."

Chi Dinma noted:

"Congratulations dear 4 yrs don Waka.'

vivian_dev added:

"Finally someone have said the truth 😂 Finial year will stress you ehh😭 thank God for the people around me."

faith_john02 noted:

"Omoh congratulations oooh😢 in my final and my everyday prayer is father lord since 100level i never see any carry over for portal abeg make e no happen for this final year abeg😢😢 i go 1 missing script in 200level omoh that almost took my life😂😂😂 school go frustrate person."

Peniel noted:

"This is definitely be my story and I will succeed because God won’t allow this school win."

KeziaDeGeneral added

"I'm coming for my testimony next year. congratulations to you."

The Event Baby/Thesnacchaven said:

"Guyyy! Ignatius frustrated you!! Frustrated us! We spent our entire January and most of February running around just to make sure our results are cleared! God did!"

ayanfeoluwa_1 noted:

"Omo i don’t want to imagine the scenario in my head I just want to say CONGRATULATIONS to you 🎉🍾."

Watch the video below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has shared her school journey from 100 level to final year.

She said she finished with a Second Class Lower, and she is not ashamed of it. She explained that school was not easy for her, especially in her first year when her grades were very low, and she had carryovers.

UNIPORT graduate shares study tips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNIPORT graduate shared four things she did in school that helped her get good grades.

The young lady talked about her time at the University of Port Harcourt and explained how she stayed focused on her studies. She said the habits helped her perform well in school and finish her programme successfully.

Source: Legit.ng