The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement in response to an allegation of mismanagement of funds

A social media user has recently published a series of funds accusing the federation of embezzling billions

Nigerian football has experienced poor results in recent international competitions at different age groups

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement on its website in response to an allegation of mismanagement of funds by the federation.

The federation, which oversees all football-related matters in Nigeria, has been accused of embezzling funds received from FIFA and CAF towards football development.

An online user, C Mobike, has published a series of videos on X, speaking about the funds the federation received from higher bodies, the effect of which he claimed is not seen in Nigerian football.

He particularly mentioned the FIFA Forward Programme from which he alleged that the federation has received about $10 million (₦150 billion) since 2016.

The FIFA Forward Programme is an initiative of the world football governing body to inject funds into the development of football globally.

The initiative is in its third phase, called the Forward 3.0 programme, after the success of the 1.0 and 2.0, during which FIFA claimed to have paid out $2.4 billion globally.

The Nigeria Football Federation received $1.2 million for the development of Players Hostel and two mini pitches across the country.

NFF responds to mismanagement allegations

The NFF has published a statement on its official website on response to the allegations going viral on social media, claiming the monies received are tied to specific purposes and not gifts.

It described the claims by the individual as someone peddling misinformation and mischievously seeking clout with fictitious figures.

“FIFA Forward projects, such as the ongoing NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, are subjected to strict controls, monitored and verified at every stage of the work,” a part of the statement reads.

“The NFF is a disciplined organization that operates prudent and strict financial protocols that are within global financial best practices. The body has regularly presented its audited account, prepared by our auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (known for its global credibility and integrity), on the floor of the Congress at every Annual General Assembly.”

Nigerian football has suffered a decline across all age grades in recent international competitions, with only the Super Eagles and Super Falcons achieving a level of success.

The home-based Eagles were knocked out of the African Nations Championship in the group stage after two losses, including an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Sudan and one win.

The Flying Eagles were knocked out of the FIFA U20 World Cup in the Round of 16 after a 4-0 loss to Argentina, while the Golden Eaglets did not qualify for that U17 World Cup, a stage they once dominated.

The Flamingos are having a disastrous campaign at the FIFA Women's U17 World Cup, having lost their opening two matches to Canada and France.

The Super Eagles had a poor performance in the World Cup qualifier and reached the playoffs after a late resurgence under head coach Eric Chelle.

