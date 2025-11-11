The Super Eagles players and staff have boycotted the training session planned for Tuesday in protest against the NFF

Players and staff are owed many months in unpaid bonuses, which has led to a protest by refusing to train on Tuesday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to release any official communication about the owed allowances

Super Eagles players and staff have boycotted training in protest of unpaid allowances ahead of a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Multiple reports in the media claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation owes the players bonuses for many months heading into the Gabon clash.

Super Eagles stars refuse to train over unpaid allowances by the NFF. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and his team are not spared from the incident, as the Franco-Malian is owed many months' salary by the federation.

Super Eagles stars boycott training

According to a report by OwnGoal Nigeria, the players and staff have boycotted Tuesday’s training session in protest against the federation.

The players and staff published a statement reshared on X by journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, confirming the reports that they have boycotted training.

“The full squad, including officials, boycotted training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments,” the statement reads.

“The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue the preparation for Thursday's game with Gabon.”

The news has sparked widespread reaction from Nigerians towards the NFF, which has faced multiple allegations of mismanagement in recent weeks.

@EbituPromise wrote:

“The sad part is that this is not new. The NFF has a long history of disrespecting the Super Eagles. You can’t demand excellence from players you refuse to treat with dignity. Nigeria keeps sabotaging its own talent. 🤦🏽‍♂️”

@itata9 wrote:

“NFF is just a disgrace. I understand the team's frustration. However, I feel like there's a time for everything. The WORLD CUP is on the line. Qualify for the Intercontinental Playoff and boycott before AFCON makes more sense than this. Let's say everyone gets paid tomorrow. That won't give us back a whole day of training. Gabon and Cameroon/DR Congo are gelling in practice as we speak.”

NFF reportedly owes Super Eagles unpaid allowances as far as 2019. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

@lutherlms wrote:

“My personal opinion, it’ll actually make more sense if Nigeria stops participating in the World Cup and other competitions for now. Look at FIFA’s uncompleted projects and how NFF doesn’t even treat players properly. Fix the foundation first before representing the nation. 🇳🇬”

@GOOgbeh wrote:

“I suspected this was going to happen, when the former NFF President went on a baseless media round last week, trying to defend no corruption in the NFF.”

The NFF, in a match preview published on their official website, acknowledges the match as a high-stakes game, but the protest from the players over the federation’s inaction suggests otherwise.

NFF president confirmed owed bonuses

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF president Ibrahim Gusau confirmed that the Super Falcons players were owed “little outstanding” after winning WAFCON 2025.

The president, however, debunked the extent to which the owed allowances were portrayed in the media and promised a quick resolution.

