A former Nigerian international has expressed worries over the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The three-time AFCON winners have been drawn with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in group C

The Super Eagles are aiming to win their fourth title after finishing in second place at the 34th edition

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal has shared his views on Nigeria’s prospects ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, across nine cities in Morocco.

Nigeria have enjoyed a decent run of form since Eric Chelle took over as head coach, recording seven wins, three draws, and two defeats within 11 months.

Chelle guided the Super Eagles to victory at the 2025 Unity Cup in London, following a 2-1 win over Ghana in the semifinals and a 5-4 penalty shootout triumph over Jamaica in the final, per London Standard.

The Franco-Malian coach failed to qualify Nigeria for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance after a 4-3 defeat to DR Congo’s Leopards in the playoff final on November 16.

The 48-year-old recorded his second loss in charge of the Super Eagles against the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16, per Sofa Score.

Lawal speaks on Nigeria's chances

Super Eagles legend Mr Garba Lawal said the current Nigeria squad lacks the quality to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to FilGoal, the Roda legend admitted that the generation of players are special breed but lacks patriotism.

The former Esperance ST star added that Nigerians have not gotten over the Super Eagles missing their second consecutive FIFA World Cup. Lawal said:

"In Nigeria, we are disappointed not to have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Nigerians feel that the players do not have the character and spirit to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), even though they are a special generation and they must fight for their country."

The 51-year-old said players no longer take the AFCON seriously because of their club activities. He said:

"It is important that players join their national teams when they are called up to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, because the absence of stars negatively affects the tournament."

Lawal said he was unlucky not to win the Africa Cup of Nations during his playing days. He said:

"I featured in the AFCONs four times between 2000 and 2006. It is the biggest tournament on the continent and we must respect it.

"It is quite unfortunate I couldn't win the title, but I did win the silver and bronze medals."

