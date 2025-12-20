Channel 4 will broadcast all 52 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 matches free-to-air in the United Kingdom

Nigerian viewers can watch all Super Eagles games at AFCON 2025 via DSTV and GOtv

Nigeria, aiming to win the tournament for the fourth time, opens Group C against Tanzania on December 23

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, will be broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) secured a landmark deal with Channel 4, ensuring all 52 tournament matches are accessible to UK viewers without any subscription fees.

CAF has reached an agreement to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for free in the United Kingdom. Photo credit: @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Coverage will span Channel 4, E4, 4Seven, and the network’s digital streaming platforms, giving fans multiple ways to follow the tournament live, Yahoo Sports reports.

The move is part of CAF’s broader strategy to boost global viewership and raise AFCON’s international profile.

IMG, CAF’s international media rights agency, will produce the broadcasts, ensuring top-quality coverage of the competition’s key moments.

Fans can expect to see some of the Premier League’s top African stars, including Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, and Alex Iwobi, showcasing their skills on one of the continent’s biggest stages.

How and where to watch in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the 2025 AFCON matches will be broadcast via DSTV and GOtv, the confirmed local partners.

Nigeria is bidding to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

This means Nigerian football fans can catch every Super Eagles match live, including the group-stage battles, knockout rounds, and the final.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The Super Eagles are widely considered one of the favourites to win the tournament, aiming to add a fourth AFCON title to their trophy cabinet.

The 2023 edition saw Nigeria narrowly lose 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final, despite taking an early lead.

AFCON 2025 presents a chance for Eric Chelle’s team to go one step further and lift the trophy on Moroccan soil.

Super Eagles group stage fixtures

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against Tanzania on 23 December at 06:30 pm WAT at Fez Stadium.

This will mark the first step in their quest to top Group C and reach the knockout stages.

Their second group-stage game comes three days later against North African rivals Tunisia at 09:00 pm, a match likely to be highly competitive given Tunisia’s experience.

Nigeria will close out the group phase against Uganda on 30 December at 05:00 pm, completing their bid to finish in the top two or as one of the best third-placed teams advancing to the round of 16.

With free-to-air access in the UK and full coverage in Nigeria, football fans around the world can follow every Super Eagles moment at AFCON 2025.

EPL trio backs Nigeria to win AFCON

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze believe Nigeria stands a better chance of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled between December 21 and January 18, 2026, across nine cities in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng