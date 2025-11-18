CAF is already making plans for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, even though the 2025 edition has yet to begin

The continental football body has introduced a new procedure for the qualifiers to involve all African teams

The 2027 edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted in East Africa between June and July 2027

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will introduce a new qualification process for the 2027 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in East Africa.

Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda will jointly host the continental showpiece after they were awarded the rights, making it the first time three nations will stage the continental showpiece.

It was gathered that a new proposal has been ratified by the CAF executive committee, which will enable all African countries to participate in the qualifiers.

CAF has announced a new format for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The new idea will eliminate the previously adopted preliminary rounds for previous editions, as more teams will have the chance to qualify for the AFCON.

According to the proposed structure, qualifiers will feature 13 groups consisting of either three or four teams.

Having won the African final of the World Cup playoff, DR Congo will be placed in a group that has three teams, while the qualifiers will begin in March 2026, per the BBC.

Winners of each group will pick an automatic ticket to the tournament along with the three best runners-up across all the groups.

The remaining ten runners-up will head to a play-off round, and then five teams will emerge to complete the list of 24 teams competing for the AFCON title in 2027.

According to CAF, the draw for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers will take place on December 19

Meanwhile, the 2025 edition is slated to begin in Morocco on December 21 and run through January 18, with 24 teams participating

It will be the first time that the tournament will be played over the Christmas and New Year period.

Troost-Ekong eyes AFCON title

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has named the three countries capable of stopping Nigeria from winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are seeking a fourth crown on the continent, having previously conquered it in 1980, 1994, and most recently in 2013.

Recall that they narrowly missed out on the title at the last edition of the tournament when they lost 2-1 to the host country Ivory Coast, in the final.

The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire are the defending champions of AFCON. Photo: Fareed Kotb.

Source: Getty Images

The three-tie African champions had taken a first-half lead courtesy of Ekong, who headed home the opener, but Frank Kessie and Sebastien Haller struck in the second half to win it for the Elephants.

CAF names 94 referees for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the full list of referees selected to officiate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigerian match officials are missing from the official list released by the African football governing body.

A total of 94 officials, which include 33 referees, 36 assistant referees, and 11 Video Assistant Referees (VAR), have been invited to participate in a preparatory course.

Source: Legit.ng