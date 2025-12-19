Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has spoken for the first time after he was named as the new captain

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Besiktas midfielder is the new skipper of the Nigerian national team

The NFF confirmed this and announced Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen as his assistants

Wilfred Ndidi has spoken for the first time after becoming the new Super Eagles captain after William Troost-Ekong retired from international football.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wilfred Ndidi will take over as the new skipper, having captained the sides in recent matches, which Ekong did not feature in.

NFF confirms Wilfred Ndidi as the new Super Eagles captain. Photo from @ngsuperagles.

Source: Instagram

The NFF confirmed his appointment and also named Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and forward Victor Osimhen as the vice captains to the Besiktas midfielder.

Ndidi speaks after becoming captain

Ndidi led the Super Eagles stars to Fez, Morocco, where they will play their group stage matches, and the new captain granted his first interview in a video shared on the official X page.

“It's a huge responsibility, and I think with the help of the players, everything will go smoothly,” he said about becoming the captain. “I've had conversations with a couple of players, particularly the senior players

“I made them understand the reason why we are here, and also, we need the support of the staff; we are all in this together. We've had this conversation about the task ahead, and it is so important we all be on the same page.”

Ndidi steps into the big boots left by Troost-Ekong, who is highly revered by Nigerians for his exceptional leadership and communication skills.

“He was a great leader, he spoke a lot for the team, he stood for the team, and he tried to take everything for the team. I admire him a lot, how outspoken he was. He was one person in the team whom everyone looked up to,” Ndidi said about Ekong.

“He was the guy who stood for the team and encouraged everyone. He is an amazing guy and I've learnt a lot from him. We spoke a couple of weeks ago and he chipped in some advice for me, I feel like he's still part of the team and he's gonna be missed.”

Super Eagles miss out on 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo in the playoffs. Photo from @ngsuperagles.

Source: Twitter

As noted by CAF, the Super Eagles head into AFCON 2025 with the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, and Ndidi admits that the players will make it right in Morocco.

“It was a sad one, missing out on the World Cup and this [AFCON] is another opportunity, you know they said another day another opportunity to correct the wrong,” he said.

“We'd put a smile on the faces of Nigerians and make the country proud once again, it's not going to be an easy task but we are really up for it, we know the task ahead and we are really up for it.”

NFF submits petition to FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo players who featured in the World Cup playoff.

The NFF is asking FIFA to expel the Leopards from the intercontinental playoffs, which would give the Super Eagles another lifeline.

Source: Legit.ng