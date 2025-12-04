Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Troost-Ekong's role in the team has grown limited over time as new young players are emerging in his position and his performance begins to drop.

Benjamin Fredrick has particularly limited the captain's playing time and has delivered brilliant performances, which makes the coach's preference unquestionable.

Ekong was named in Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for the AFCON 2025 and is expected to be in the final squad before bidding farewell to the team.

William Troost-Ekong published an emotional video on his X page, confirming his decision to retire from international football days before AFCON.

The captain detailed his journey in the national team, which culminated in 83 international caps and five major tournaments over 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng