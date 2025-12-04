Super Eagles Captain William Troost-Ekong Retires From International Football Ahead of AFCON 2025
- Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football
- Troost-Ekong's decision comes days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
- The timing of the decision leaves so many questions after he was named in the preliminary squad
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Troost-Ekong's role in the team has grown limited over time as new young players are emerging in his position and his performance begins to drop.
Benjamin Fredrick has particularly limited the captain's playing time and has delivered brilliant performances, which makes the coach's preference unquestionable.
Ekong was named in Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for the AFCON 2025 and is expected to be in the final squad before bidding farewell to the team.
Ekong retires from Super Eagles
William Troost-Ekong published an emotional video on his X page, confirming his decision to retire from international football days before AFCON.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The captain detailed his journey in the national team, which culminated in 83 international caps and five major tournaments over 10 years.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com