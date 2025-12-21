Super Eagles centre-back Chidozie Awaziem has reacted to William Troost-Ekong’s international retirement

Ekong announced his international retirement two weeks before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Dutch-born defender was named the best player at AFCON 2023 despite Nigeria losing the final to Cote d'Ivoire

Super Eagles centre-back Chidozie Awaziem has spoken about former captain William Troost-Ekong’s international retirement before AFCON.

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football days before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chidozie Awaziem after William Troost-Ekong's retirement before AFCON 2025. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP.

The news sent shockwaves across Nigerian football as it came unexpectedly, as the defender was named on the 54-man preliminary list and expected to be in the final squad.

Ekong's announcement created a defensive gap, particularly with Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and also a leadership void in the team.

Awaziem speaks about Ekong's retirement

Chidozie Awaziem is seen by many as the defensive replacement for the retired William Troost-Ekong, but beyond that, he is one of the most experienced players in the team.

Awaziem is one of the current Nigerian players who have been to a World Cup, having been part of the Russia 2018 squad, even though he played no minutes.

The Nantes defender admitted that the team will miss Troost-Ekong, but they have learnt enough from him to move on at AFCON 2025.

“He is a captain to us, he was our leader, someone who most players look up to in the defence, we learnt so many things from each other. He learnt from us, we learnt from him,” he told Elegbete TV.

“He is gonna be missed, but the guys have been with him for a long time, so we know the structure, we know the system, so we're just gonna keep everything going the same way.

“He has done a good job. Ekong will surely be missed, but we just have to focus on the team, focus on AFCON and just move on.”

Chidozie Awaziem captains Nigeria during the pre-AFCON friendly against Egypt. Photo from @c.awaziem12.

Awaziem claims that he is ready to help the team, even if it means the coach wants to deploy him as a goalkeeper or a striker despite being a centre-back.

"It depends on the structure of the coach. It depends on where the coach wants me to perform. I try to do my best, do everything possible to help the team, and help myself as well,” he added.

“If the coach wants me to be a goalkeeper, I’m ready. If he wants me to be a striker, I’m ready,”

As noted by The NFF, Eric Chelle’s side stepped up their preparations for the tournament in Fez, ahead of their opening match against Tanzania.

The Super Eagles target three points against the Taifa Stars on December 23, 2025, in order to have a strong start to the tournament.

