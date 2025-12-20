Wilfred Ndidi has been named the new Super Eagles captain following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong

Ndidi says the role means everything to him and confirms he has already spoken with players and staff

The new Super Eagles captain explains why Ekong’s absence will be strongly felt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have a new leader ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Wilfred Ndidi officially named team captain.

The decision follows the recent retirements of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong, creating a leadership shift within the national team.

William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from the Super Eagles days after being listed in Nigeria's provisional AFCON squad. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Ndidi has previously worn the armband on several occasions when Musa and Ekong were unavailable, and the Nigeria Football Federation, alongside head coach Eric Chelle, have now confirmed him as the permanent captain.

The announcement was made via the Super Eagles’ official social media platforms.

Reacting to the news, Ndidi admitted the responsibility carried deep meaning for him.

“It's a huge responsibility and, with the help of the players, I think everything will go smoothly. We all need to be on the same page.”

Ndidi revealed that he wasted no time in reaching out to teammates after being handed the role.

The Besiktas midfielder explained that conversations had already taken place with senior players and members of the coaching staff to set expectations ahead of AFCON 2025.

“I've had conversation with a couple of players, just, some of the older players, you know, just try to make them understand, the reason why we're here,” Ndidi said.

Ndidi highlighted the importance of unity within the camp, insisting that success at the tournament will depend on shared understanding and commitment.

“You know, also need the support also from also the staff, we're all in this together, so we just have this conversation of, the task ahead, you know. And it is very important we all be on the same page.”

Ndidi will lead Nigeria into his first major tournament as captain when AFCON 2025 kicks off, with the Super Eagles aiming to secure a fourth continental title.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Ndidi explains why Ekong will be missed

The new captain also spoke at length about William Troost-Ekong, whose retirement came as a surprise after he had been named in Nigeria’s preliminary AFCON squad, Sky Sports reports.

Wilfred Ndidi has been named Nigeria's new captain following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong. Photo by Visionhaus

Ndidi described the former captain as a figure whose presence went beyond football.

“He's a great leader. He speaks a lot for the team. He stands for the team, and, he tries to take everything in for the team, you know.”

Ndidi admitted he admired Ekong’s personality and influence within the squad, and why he will be sorely missed at AFCON.

“I admire him a lot, and how outspoken he is, and I think he's one person where, everyone in the team look up to, you know, like, is that guy that actually, like, stands for the team.”

Despite Ekong’s retirement, Ndidi revealed the defender remains a source of guidance.

“And also, we spoke a couple of weeks ago, and I'll just be chipping some advice, you know, from him once, once, once in, once out,” he said, adding that Ekong still feels like part of the group.

Ekong will be a big miss for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria football expert, Bright Akpotabor in a chat with Legit.ng, agrees with Ndidi after he noted Ekong will be greatly missed in the current Super Eagles squad.

"Ekong has shown he is a great leader, and the players thoroughly respect him. Not having him in the AFCON squad will surely affect the team whether we agree or not.

"The Dutch-born defender is one of the best captains the Super Eagles have had in a while, and not having his experience and guidance at the AFCON could hurt the team significantly."

