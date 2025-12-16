AFCON 2025: Mikel Obi Suggests Eric Chelle Was Forced to Include Players in Super Eagles Squad
- Mikel Obi has stated that Eric Chelle was influenced to pick some players for the upcoming AFCON 2025 tournament
- The former Super Eagles captain disclosed that he is not sure that the head coach named the right players for the competition
- He recalled how certain persons tried to influence Stephen Keshi's list in 2013, but the 'Big Boss' declined
Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has disclosed that he does not think Eric Chelle picked the right players for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The ex-Chelsea defender cast doubt about the selection process, suggesting that the Franco-Malian tactician was influenced in picking his final squad.
Chelle named 28 players for the competition, including six new invitees, as he takes the team to the high-profile competition starting on December 21.
The three-time African champions will play in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they seek their fourth continental title, All Nigeria Soccer reports.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel hinted that there was external interference with Eric Chelle's list. The former Stoke City midfielder said:
"I don't think the right players are being selected from what I hear. I think the manager doesn't have the full authority to select who he wants. I think there's a lot of influence on his selection."
Mikel recalled what Stephen Keshi faced with his AFCON-winning squad in 2013, saying the 'Big Boss', was under pressure from certain quarters.
He continued:
"I remember the late Stephen Keshi when he wanted to make his World Cup selection, called me up and said, ' Mikel, I want to make the squad, but these f****s keep calling me trying to influence my decision," Mikel recounted.
"They say I have to pick this player, but you know me, I will always do what's right, and I will pick the players that I think deserve and will go and help this country do well in the World Cup."
The Super Eagles camp opened in Cairo on Sunday, and 25 players have already arrived ahead of their international friendly against Egypt on Tuesday.
The match is expected to serve as a key test as Chelle fine-tunes his tactics and personnel ahead of the tournament.
Mikel urges Super Eagles to win AFCON
Mikel, who was a member of the squad between 2005 and 2019 and scored six goals in 91 international appearances, urged the team to go for the title.
"Bring it home lads."
The present squad will hope to win the prestigious trophy to appease Nigerian fans after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Aiyegbeni speaks on Eric Chelle's AFCON squad
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has disclosed what the Super Eagles lack as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
"We need a creative midfielder who can pass the ball very well, so we are lacking that. That's the most important thing for us, we don't have it. We don't dominate games. We need a proper midfielder who can change and dominate the game."
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, AFCON, CAF Competitions, as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng