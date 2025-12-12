Mikel Obi has a message for Eric Chelle's 28-man squad heading to the upcoming 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco

The former Super Eagles captain shared his thoughts shortly after the team list was unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation

Having won the AFCON in 2013, the former national team captain, Mikel, gave his goodwill message to the team

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has sent a crucial message to the Super Eagles squad heading to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Eric Chelle unveiled his final 28-man list on Thursday, December 11, the deadline given to all team coaches by the Confederation of African Football.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they seek their fourth continental title.

Mikel Obi has sent his best wishes to the Super Eagles squad heading to AFCON 2025. Photo: Manus van Dyk.

Chelle named five new players in the team, and they will hope to be handed their international debut at the high-profile competition.

However, stars like Maduka Okoye, Chrisantus Uche and Maduka Okoye were all left out of the team, sparking reactions from fans.

Mikel urges Super Eagles to win AFCON 2025

Mikel, who was a member of the squad between 2005 and 2019 and scored six goals in 91 international appearances, urged the team to go for the title.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the coveted AFCON title in 2013 under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi.

The former national team captain said via Soccernet:

"Bring it home lads."

The present squad will hope to win the prestigious trophy to appease Nigerian fans after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, fans have continued to dissect the team list as they continue with mixed reactions.

@fineboytunde_ wrote on X:

"I understand okoye not coming because of serie A activities but Uzoho in 2025, cmon man.

"And that simon moses when is he dropping the ball, does he wanna become another Ahmed Musa?"

@thepoetpreneur questioned:

"Who invited Osimhen? He gets injured easily. We should have brought in Curtis Jones, Tomori and Adarabioyo."

kinglabi_ posited:

"Nigeria can never progress in this football. Out of nowhere, Francis Uzoho made the list just because Maduka shouldn’t bench Nwabali?

"Omo, shey I fit continue my coach career this Nigeria like this for a long time so??? This is the height of Nigerian football. Thank God Ekong retired."

@kelvin_akproko said:

"You're expected to come home with nothing but the trophy, earned through excellent performance. Anything other than that, please remain in Morocco. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter."

@MiraculousSound said:

"I just feel the last outing of the African cup of nation for the super Eagles will be more better than this. The team will struggle and of course Morocco will definitely win the afcon."

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the Super Eagles' attack at AFCON 2025. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

NFF backs Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF has expressed full support for the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming 2025 AFCON.

In a statement released by the federation, the NFF Technical Committee urged the players to put the World Cup play-off disappointment behind them and remain focused on the continental tournament.

