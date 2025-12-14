Super Eagles defender Ola Aina recently admitted that he is in a 'talking stage' with the girlfriend of a fellow footballer

The Nigerian international, who is single, disclosed that he is in a love triangle with the lover of a player

Aina will miss the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, having suffered a nagging injury that ruled him out

Nigerian international Ola Aina has disclosed that he is having a close 'friendship' with the girlfriend of another football star.

The 29-year-old Super Eagles star admitted he is in a love triangle that involves the lover of a fellow football star.

Pressed further on who the particular footballer is, the former Chelsea star stated that he won't disclose the name.

Ola Aina says he is in a 'talking stage' with another footballer's girlfriend. Photo: James Holyoak.

Aina said via Daily Mail:

"Can't disclose that one. I can’t disclose the club he plays for. The girl and I have been talking for a few weeks and I believe she likes me more."

GOAL reports that both sides of the panel continued to question him, with Aina saying that he 'knows she likes me back.'

He was pressed further:

"Has it crossed your mind that she is a bit of a clout chaser, two footballers?" leaving Aina perplexed before saying he could 'easily' take him one on one.

The Nottingham Forest star will miss the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to a nagging injury that ruled him out.

The defender, who recently underwent hamstring surgery, had been included in the original 54-man provisional list, with the manager hopeful the additional weeks would prove enough for a late return.

It was gathered that Aina was desperate to make it to the AFCON, having played a crucial role in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian journalist, Akinkunmi Durojaiye, has decried Ola Aina's absence at the upcoming AFCON tournament, citing the player's impressive outing at AFCON 2023. Durojaiye told Legit.ng:

"Honestly, this will deal a big blow to the Nigerian team. Ola Aina is a key player in the squad, and I remember how impressive he was at the AFCON in the Ivory Coast. He practically manned the defence, and what a partnership he had with Troost-Ekong (William) and Calvin Bassey in the back line.

"I hope Coach Eric Chelle can be proactive and ensure that another good player takes that position. No doubt Aina would be sorely missed. I wish him a speedy recovery, but honestly, this is a sad one for Nigeria as they chase the title. I learnt he really wanted to be at the AFCON, but it is what it is."

NFF President meets Ola Aina in London

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made a personal visit to London to meet with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

The meeting aimed to check on Aina’s progress and offer words of encouragement as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring injury.

