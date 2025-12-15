Francis Uzoho is the first to report to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the upcoming 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco

The goalkeeper is excited to return to the national team fold, admitting that he had missed the whole experience

Uzoho, who has been impressive for Omonia FC, also shed light on his relationship with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has expressed excitement following his return to the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Omonoia FC of Cyprus shot-stopper stated that it is overwhelming to reunite with the Super Eagles as they prepare for the continental showpiece.

Uzoho, who is among the three goalkeepers in Eric Chelle's final 28-man squad, was the first to arrive in camp ahead of the friendly against Egypt.

Francis Uzoho says he has a very good relationship with Stanley Nwabali. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez.

The 27-year-old comes in with a huge wealth of experience, having played at the 2019, 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments.

He stated that he missed the national team experience, but maintained that he had remained in touch with some of the players.

Uzoho said in a clip:

"I missed quite a lot. But like I think I missed the boys to be honest. I missed the boys. I missed the vibe in the camp, you know, because we've been quite a lot together.

"I was filled with joy, you know, a joy that I cannot actually express to you right now. So yeah, it was relieving to know that I'm coming back again to be with the boys and to have that same feeling we used to have before and to represent Nigeria, which is the most important thing."

He emphasised his readiness to serve the national team, but disclosed that he has very good relationships with Amas Obasogie and Stanley Nwabali.

He added:

"I think I was with Amas twice in the national team before I stopped coming. Yeah. So he's a good lad. We were close. I'm close to everybody.

"And Stanley is my brother, you know, when he came, we were all together. We helped each other. I helped him. He helped me.

"So Stanley is a good guy, which I have a very close relationship with him. Maybe the people outside there don't see it, but personally with him, I'm good with him."

The Super Eagles will head to Morocco with the hope of winning the title, having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the AFCON, they are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they seek a fourth continental title, per ESPN.

The squad will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly slated for December 16 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Francis Uzoho is excited to return to the national team fold. Photo: Carlos Rodrigues.

