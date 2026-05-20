Cubana Chiefpriest opened up about allegedly losing millions to people who promised him victory during the APC primary election

The celebrity businessman admitted there was little he could do to recover the money because there were no receipts or written agreements.

Despite the painful experience, Chiefpriest said he has learnt hard lessons about trust, politics, and loyalty ahead of future elections

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has addressed what he intends to do about people who allegedly deceived him and collected huge sums of money during his political journey.

The businessman recently lost the APC primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State to incumbent lawmaker Canice Nwachukwu.

Following the outcome of the election, Cubana Chief Priest appeared in a viral live session with popular TikTok streamer Peller, where he shared painful details about the experience.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he lost millions to people who promised him victory during the APC primary election. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the session, CP alleged that several individuals assured him repeatedly that he would emerge victorious at the primary election.

According to him, those promises allegedly influenced him into spending huge sums of money in different places.

The celebrity businessman claimed he allegedly spent up to N50 million in one place and another N20 million elsewhere after people convinced him that the election was already in his favour.

However, after eventually losing the primary election, the socialite admitted he felt disappointed and betrayed.

When asked what he planned to do to the people who allegedly collected his money, Chiefpriest explained that recovering the funds would be difficult because there were no official records or receipts.

“There’s nothing I can really do,” he implied during the conversation, adding that politics had taught him tough lessons about trust and loyalty.

Rather than dwell on revenge, Cubana Chiefpriest said he has chosen to focus on learning from the painful experience.

The socialite explained that politics is a completely different world from entertainment and business, noting that many people only show loyalty when there is personal gain involved.

Despite the setback, he maintained that he has no intention of abandoning his political ambition.

The businessman revealed that he still plans to contest in future elections, stressing that persistence is necessary for success in politics.

He referenced global political figures like Barack Obama and Donald Trump, noting that many leaders faced disappointments before eventually succeeding.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@deeds_sadly stated:

"my uncle wrecked his business chasing power for years. And when he finally got it. He died 2 years into his tenure… someone needs to advise this man CP. God has blessed you abundantly be content and enjoy it like the likes Dangote & Otedola with no strong ties to any political party!"

@brightangel_hairempire noted:

"That's why Peter obi don't want to spend money he wants you to love his whole heartedly"

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng