Odumodublvck has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to pursue a case against DR Congo over fielding ineligible players

Reports making the rounds in Nigeria have it that the Super Eagles still have a chance of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

There are allegations that players, who switched nationality to represent DR Congo, failed to complete the required process

With reports flooding the social media space alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players in the World Cup play-offs, Nigerian singer Odumudublvck has sent a message to authorities.

There are speculations of a possible expulsion of DR Congo from the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite securing their place in the inter-continental play-offs slated for March.

Recall that the Leopards emerged victorious in Morocco following a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the semi-final, before edging Nigeria's Super Eagles in the final via a penalty shootout.

Odumodublvck believes that the Super Eagles can still play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Marcus Ingram.

Source: Getty Images

Unconfirmed reports claim no fewer than six players, who switched nationality to represent DR Congo, failed to complete the required eligibility process.

The DRC's nationality law, governed by the Constitution and the Congolese Nationality Code, prohibits dual nationality for adults.

Acquiring another citizenship voluntarily typically results in the automatic loss of DRC citizenship. Naturalisation in the DRC requires renouncing any other nationality, per Business Day.

It was disclosed that a number of players in the squad held passports from other countries, making them ineligible under FIFA regulations.

According to Score Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation has filed a petition against DR Congo, as the body awaits a decision. The platform said:

"The chances of the petition against DR Congo succeeding are even stronger than when South Africa were docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

"A petition has been submitted against DR Congo concerning the eligibility of several players who featured in the World Cup Playoffs in Morocco.

"There is still hope for the Super Eagles, provided the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico have not been played."

An excited Odumodublvck shared a clip of himself, visibly happy about the reports, urging the NFF to take further action. He said:

"So right now we need to raise awareness to FIFA, CAF and everybody. DR Congo, I know I wish you well.

"But I'm not the law; this is what the law says and we have to play by the books. NFF over to you."

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to share mixed reactions.

charles__papi said:

"Abegyyy other team's dey go world cup smoothly every time na conner conner wey, we Wan take go, Kala just leave this matter, when you go drop other banger with Big Wiz?"

geespacebabs added:

"NFF officials wey fit don dey jubilate say we no qualify, so dem go fit share the World Cup preparation funds among themselves."

henro9 posited:

"Every year we need Lesotho to draw before we qualify or need Benin go concede 5 goals before we qualify, una no dey shame""

diah_interiors said:

"Our calculator and prayers are always ready to work when it comes to the super eagles…anyways the law is the law."

The Super Eagles will not be at 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo in the play-offs. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha demands change

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has openly expressed disappointment following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former national team captain emphasised that the problems plaguing the team extend far beyond what fans witness during match day.

