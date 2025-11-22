Jay-Jay Okocha has criticised the Super Eagles’ lack of consistency and called for structural reform in Nigerian football

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive edition after losing to DR Congo on penalties

Okocha urges long-term planning, proper structures, and off-field preparation as keys to restoring Nigerian football’s glory

Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has openly expressed disappointment following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former national team captain emphasised that the problems plaguing the team extend far beyond what fans witness during match day.

Jay-Jay Okocha has called for change in Nigeria's football structure after the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

According to Okocha, the inconsistencies on the pitch are signs of deeper structural issues within Nigerian football.

“Nigeria has never lacked talent because of our population. We have fantastic players now, yet we fail to deliver consistent performances,” Okocha was quoted by The Nation.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star said that the Super Eagles’ disjointed showing in recent qualifiers is a reflection of a long-standing habit in Nigerian football, which is searching for quick fixes rather than building sustainable systems.

How Nigeria failed to qualify again

The Super Eagles’ 4-3 defeat on penalties to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final marked the second consecutive World Cup that Nigeria will miss, SuperSport reports

Nigeria will miss back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments for the first time since making its first appearance in 1994. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The match, which ended 1-1 after extra time, was the culmination of a disjointed qualifying campaign marred by three managerial changes and reported player boycotts of training sessions.

Despite possessing a squad featuring stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, Nigeria fell short when it mattered most.

According to the BBC, fans are now forced to come to terms with the reality that the three-time African champions will be absent from the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For a country that made a global impact at the 1994 World Cup and captured Olympic gold in 1996, the missed opportunity is a bitter reminder of how far off-course the team has become.

Okocha calls for long-term structural reform

Okocha stressed that the solution to Nigeria’s football woes does not lie solely with the players or the coach, but with the establishment of a robust and sustainable football structure.

“You have to prepare off the pitch before you get on the pitch,” he insisted.

The Nigerian football legend warned that relying on short-term fixes and temporary strategies will never yield lasting success.

Okocha further urged the Nigerian Football Federation and football stakeholders to focus on long-term goals, and proper youth development to restore the Super Eagles to their former glory.

With the World Cup once again out of reach, Nigeria will now turn its attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the Super Eagles seek to win a fourth continental title.

