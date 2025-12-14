A former Nigerian international has expressed reservations about the Super Eagles participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will be aiming for their fourth AFCON title , having lost to Ivory Coast in the 2023 final

The three-time AFCON champions also failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

Nigeria sports journalist Ganiyu Oloyede believes that the Super Eagles need the AFCON appearance to gain more visibility

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje said he is sad Nigeria qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental tournament will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in nine cities across Morocco.

Nigeria qualified for the tournament after recording three wins, two draws, and one loss (to Morocco) with 11 points, under two coaches: Jose Pesiero and Augustine Eguavoen.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles missed out on the World Cup for the second consecutive time after failing to beat DR Congo in the playoff final on November 16, per ESPN.

We have bigger problems - Sodje

Former Charlton Athletic star Sam Sodje has explained why he doesn’t want Nigeria to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to Footy Africa, the 46-year-old said the continental tournament could distract Nigerians from the deeper issues within the country’s football system.

The former Portsmouth defender, however, believes the Super Eagles are capable of performing well in the tournament. Sodje said:

"I am not happy that N igeria is going to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations because I see it as a distraction for our football. I strongly believe that the Nigeria Football Federation needs to fix our football, although I still hope the team performs well at the tournament.

"I really wish we were not going to the tournament so that we can focus on fixing our football system. It may sound harsh but it is the truth.

"I don’t think people realise how low Nigerian football is at the moment, which is why I believe the tournament serves as a distraction from reality.”

We need to attend AFCON – Oloyede

Nigeria sports journalist Ganiyu Oloyede has emphasised that the lapses of football administrators should not affect the participation of national teams.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Oloyede noted that every footballing nation faces crises, but they do not let these issues hinder the game. He said:

"I understand Sam Sodje's point of view, but the players should not suffer for the incompetence of the administrator.

"The world wants to watch Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and others. Not attending the AFCON will not solve the problem but will worsen the whole thing. The players should not suffer for the negligence of the administrators, who are not the key actors."

Former NFA scribe calls for Tinubu's intervention

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (now NFF), Sani Toro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the sad state of football in the country.

The Bauchi-born football administrator blasted the players for exhibiting a high level of indiscipline during the World Cup play-off, which is part of the reasons Nigeria failed.

