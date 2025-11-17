The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered an unreserved apology to football fans

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 to the Democratic Republic of Congo via penalty shootout in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday night, November 16

The NFF also apologised to President Bola Tinubu for failing to qualify for the Mundial for the second consecutive time

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Super Eagles' chance of making it to the 2026 World Cup met stiff resistance in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2026 World Cup playoff final ended 1-1 after extra time, but DR Congo triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, advancing to the Inter-Confederation play-off and keeping their World Cup aspirations alive, per BBC.

NFF sends apologies to President Tinubu

The leadership of the NFF has sent a personal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup.

In a statement on X, the football body also extended their apologies to passionate fans who took their time to watch the encounter between Nigeria and DR Congo. The statement read:

"The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole; and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

"Sunday’s loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football.

"For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.

The NFF explained that the players and technical crew understand the gravity of the loss and the disappointment it has caused.

The statement added that Nigerians' expectations were high, especially after the Super Eagles reached the playoffs and defeated Gabon 4-1 in the semifinal last Thursday, November 13. The statement added:

"The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold. We understand the passion and sacrifice of a country that has always stood firmly behind its team, through triumphs and trials. And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved."

The Super Eagles will now shift their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December, aiming to secure their fourth title, per ESPN.

President Tinubu commends Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their spirited performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing the World Cup for a second consecutive time, President Tinubu emphasised the need to focus on the African Cup of Nations, scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

