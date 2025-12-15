The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Eric Chelle has set a target for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle at AFCON 2025

Chelle will lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco despite failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition, losing 2-1 to the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, in the final

The Nigeria Football Federation has set a target for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle took over as the team's permanent manager in January and was given the immediate responsibility of turning around the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

NFF sets final target for Eric Chelle at AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Franco-Malian, who became the first non-Nigerian African to lead the team, guided the team to the playoffs, but lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NFF kept faith in Chelle to continue as head coach and lead the team to AFCON 2025, despite public calls from Nigerians to relieve him of his duties.

NFF sets target for Chelle

The Nigeria Football Federation has set a target for Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle at AFCON, the president of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, has confirmed.

“The mandate given to Eric Chelle is to get to the AFCON final,” Gusau told Eagle FM via The Nation.

The target set for Chelle is clear, and it means he would have to match Nigeria's progress at the last edition in Cote d'Ivoire when they lost in the final.

The former RC Lens defender coached Mali at the last tournament and was eliminated by Cote d'Ivoire in the quarter-final, the same opponent that beat Nigeria in the final.

Gusau also debunked the claims that he is involved in the squad selection process after Nigerians raised eyebrows at some players on the 28-man squad.

Eric Chelle leads Nigeria to AFCON 2025 despite World Cup qualifier failure. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Any national coach can be asked privately if me, Ibrahim Gusau as NFF president, has ever called them to say this is a player that must be taken into a team. I have never done that,” he added.

Nigeria is drawn in Group C at AFCON 2025 alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda and will play all their group matches in the city of Fez.

As noted by NFF, the Super Eagles will face the Tafia Stars on December 23, the Carthage Eagles on December 27, and the Cranes on December 30.

The team’s camp opened in Egypt on Sunday, December 14, and the team will have a preparation match against the Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

21 Super Eagles stars have arrived in camp for the match against Egypt, after which the team will fly out to Morocco to continue their preparation for the tournament.

Eric Chelle picks new captains

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle selected the new Super Eagles captains ahead of AFCON 2025 after William Troost-Ekong's retirement.

Experienced midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will lead Nigeria to Morocco, and he will be supported by Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

