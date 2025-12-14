Victor Osimhen is under investigation in Turkey after the Nigerian international received a yellow card against Antalyaspor

The Nigerian international had walked a tight rope before the fixture, having been cautioned against Besiktas, Kocaelispor and Fenerbahce

The matter is set to be referred to the Turkish Football Federation Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) under Article 37

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has sparked an investigation in Turkey as he is set to depart to join his international teammates for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

There are allegations that the striker deliberately engineered a suspension, days before his departure to Morocco for the continental showpiece.

The 2023 African Player of the Year received a yellow card for pulling an opponent's shirt, as the caution automatically attracted a match suspension.

Heading into the Super Lig clash against Antalyaspor, Osimhen has been walking the tight rope, having received yellow cards against Besiktas, Kocaelispor and Fenerbahce.

Consequently, he will miss next weekend's game against Kasimpasa, but Turkish outlet Gazete Gercek reports that the striker now faces investigation.

The scenario could be referred to the Turkish Football Federation Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) under Article 37, which covers cases of players allegedly “deliberately receiving a yellow card”.

It states that any player found to have intentionally picked up a yellow or red card to face disciplinary action in subsequent matches is liable to a two-match ban.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is billed to fly directly to Morocco, where he will join his teammates, ahead of the AFCON tournament.

The Super Eagles are billed to engage the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly slated for December 16 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Reports have it that Osimhen and some of the key players in the team will not be available for the pre-AFCON fixture.

According to Yahoo, several key players have opted to skip the fixture as Moses Simon will also join the Nigerian squad directly in Morocco after the match against Egypt.

The Super Eagles technical crew will use the fixture to give playing time to fresh faces, while relying on a few regulars to maintain team balance.

It was gathered that Wilfred Ndidi will be in action with goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali.

Meanwhile, an official of the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that several players have reached out to complain about the timing of the match.

He explained that the players are unhappy about travelling to Cairo for the friendly and then returning to Morocco for AFCON preparations. The official said:

“I must be very honest, the players are not happy that they will have to first fly to Egypt before heading to Morocco after the game.

"The players said they will be tired by the time they get to Morocco, less than 48 hours to their first match, because of too much travel. Some of them are coming from different parts of Europe, and the journey will be very tedious.”

