Nigeria has appointed former Mali coach Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent manager since the resignation of Finidi George in June 2024

Chelle led Mali to last eight of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly appointed Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, marking a significant step forward for the national team.

Chelle, a former professional footballer with extensive experience in France, brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role.

Eric Sekou Chelle guided Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the Super Eagles have been without a permanent manager since the resignation of former coach Finidi George after a poor run of results in the World Cup qualifiers.

NFF Technical Director Austine Eguavoen has acted as the interim coach of the national team, leading the three-time African champions to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Eguavoen had called on the NFF to quickly appoint a permanent coach for the Super Eagles before the World Cup qualifiers resume in March and President Ibrahim Gusau has now acted.

Brief history of new Super Eagles coach Chelle

Chelle spent his entire professional playing career in France, where he built a reputation as a dependable and disciplined defender.

Between 2003 and 2006, he earned six caps for the Malian national team, showcasing his talent on the international stage. His transition from player to coach has been equally impressive, as he has steadily risen through the ranks of French football management.

Before taking on the Super Eagles job, Chelle worked in the French lower divisions, honing his tactical and managerial skills.

In 2022, he was appointed head coach of Mali and led the team to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This achievement highlighted his ability to inspire and organize his team effectively, earning him recognition across the continent.

A New Chapter for Nigeria

As the new head coach of the Super Eagles, Chelle faces the challenge of steering Nigeria to greater heights, firstly by salvaging Nigeria's quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His appointment signals a commitment to building a strong, cohesive team capable of competing on the global stage.

With Nigeria’s rich pool of talent and Chelle’s proven track record, there is a bit of optimism about the future of the Super Eagles.

After a poor start in the World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles need a stern hand with experience and Chelle is the ideal candidate who can turn the country's fortunes around.

Algerian manager shortlisted for Nigeria job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the football federation has drawn up a three-manager shortlist for the Super Eagles job including a manager in the Algerian league.

The shortlist is said to include an unnamed Portuguese coach, an unnamed German tactician, and Eric Chelle, the current head coach of MC Omran.

Chelle, who has long been linked with the Super Eagles' coaching role, previously managed the Malian national team who he guided to the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFCON.

