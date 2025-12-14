Dutch manager Johannes-Franciscus Bonfere has aimed a dig at current Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former South Korea blamed the Nigeria Football Federation for the inability of the country to qualify for the World Cup

Bonfere shared his thoughts on the current Super Eagles player and their chances at the continental tournament

Johannes-Franciscus Bonfere has issued a strong warning to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria are converging for a friendly match put together by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Egyptian Football Association.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16.

The Nigeria Football Federation mandates Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

The three-time AFCON winners are currently in group C alongside Tanzania, North African giants Tunisia and Uganda. Nigeria are aiming for their fourth title after losing the final to Ivory Coast at the 2023 edition.

Bonfere questions Chelle's appointment

2000 AFCON silver medallist Jo Bonfere has carpeted the Nigeria Football Federation for employing a Malian as coach of the Super Eagles.

According to CompleteSports, the former Qatar coach believes the senior national team needs a competent coach to win the AFCON.

The MVV Maastricht legend said the three-time AFCON winner missed their second consecutive World Cup appearance due to lack of tactical approach by Eric Chelle.

The Butch manager said Mali employed late Stephen Keshi to handle the Eagles but reserve is the case this time around. He said:

"I do not dislike Mali and will never look down on them as a nation. But football-wise, where is Mali beside Nigeria?

"I remember when the former Super Eagles coach, Late Stephen Keshi, was handling Mali. Now, Nigeria will go there to hire a coach.

Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere is questioning the appointment of a Malian as the coach of the Nigerian football team. Phoo by: Matthew Ashton/EMPIC.

"Nigeria missing their second consecutive World Cup appearance is the fault of the Nigeria Football Federation. When you are looking for a coach, you have to look for quality and experience.

“That is why the Super Eagles will not go to the World Cup. The NFF caused it by hiring the wrong coach.”

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist said Nigeria has in possession elite players capable of dominating African football managed by the administrator. He said:

“Look, the Super Eagles are good. They have the best players in Africa and some of the best in Europe, but they need better coaching to win the AFCON."

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in group C with Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda. The three-time AFCON winners will face the Tafia Stars on December 23, per ESPN.

Oliseh comments on Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has addressed growing speculation surrounding his supposed criticism of national team head coach Eric Chelle.

Oliseh made it clear that he had no issues with Chelle’s work ethic or tactical decisions; instead, disappointment stemmed from the fact that Nigeria opted for a foreign coach when, in his view, qualified local coaches were available.

