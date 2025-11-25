DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles to reach the international stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Fans in Nigeria are circulating unconfirmed reports claiming the Leopards would be disqualified

Rumours suggest that England-born star Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ineligible to feature in the African playoffs in Morocco

Reports have continued to circulate suggesting that DR could be disqualified for fielding Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Leopards defeated Nigeria's Super Eagles in the final of the African play-off to book their place at the inter-continental stage.

Following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, the highly intense encounter was decided by a penalty shootout, with DR Congo claiming a 4-3 win.

West Ham United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka was in the starting line-up for DR Congo during that encounter, sparking reactions among Nigerian fans.

The defender, who was born in Croydon, England, had represented both DR Congo and England at the youth level.

In August 2019, he received his first call-up to the senior England team, ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria, but was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a back injury.

He had maintained that he intends to play for the Three Lions, even though DR Congo maintained their interest in handing him a senior team shirt. Wan Bissaka said in 2019 via Mirror:

"The aim is England. I am happy playing with England and representing England, so that is what I am going to continue doing."

Wan-Bissaka completes international switch

In 2024, he expressed interest in representing his ancestral DR Congo at the senior level and needed to request a switch of international allegiance.

Amid media speculation, the former Manchester United star received a call-up to the DR Congo national team for the friendlies against Mali and Madagascar in June 2025.

On August 22, 2025, FIFA approved his request to switch to the DR Congo, and he made his international debut in a 4–1 win over South Sudan in the World Cup qualifiers, per WHUFC.

Wan-Bissaka was also named in the squad for the play-offs, and he played a crucial role in helping the team secure victory over Cameroon and then Nigeria.

Rumour unfounded, says FIFA

A FIFA official has debunked unverified reports claiming that the world's football governing body is already reviewing the player's eligibility, branding the rumour as 'unfounded'.

He told BSN Sports:

“We have not received any protest or official complaint from any federation. There is absolutely no discussion regarding DR Congo’s disqualification,” the official added.

“The player in question has been eligible to represent DR Congo prior to the playoff match. On what grounds are these rumours emerging?”

