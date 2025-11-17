Victor Osimhen was withdrawn from the intense African final of the World Cup playoff between Nigeria and DR Congo

The Galatasaray striker did not return to the pitch for the second half, sparking concerns among football fans

He appeared to have suffered a knock following a clash of heads in the opening minutes of the highly tactical fixture

Nigerian fans were stunned following Victor Osimhen's unexpected withdrawal from the African final of the World Cup playoff against DR Congo.

The striker, who had been instrumental throughout the qualification campaign, struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes against the Leopards’ strong defensive setup.

The Galatasaray striker did not return from the tunnel at the start of the second half as he was replaced by Akor Adams.

Victor Osimhen suffered a knock in Nigeria's clash wth DR Congo in the World Cup playoff. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Frank Onyeka had opened the scoring for the Super Eagles as early as the third minute after his effort from outside the area was deflected into the net.

Mechak Elia restored parity for the Leopards in the 32nd minute after the Nigerian defence were caught napping, as it remained 1-1 at half-time.

At the start of the second half, Adams was introduced into the intense encounter, with Victor Osimhen spotted on the bench.

It remained unclear for the duration of the encounter why the Super Eagles technical crew decided to withdraw the Galatasaray forward.

Why Victor Osimhen was substituted

Amid unconfirmed reports on social media, it was gathered that the 26-year-old had suffered a knock in the first half.

He was involved in a clash of heads with DR Congo defender Ngal’ayel Mukau during an aerial challenge in the opening minutes following an early attacking move by Nigeria, per Standard.

The centre referee summoned the medics, who attended to the forward on the pitch, but he decided to carry on.

Osimhen remained the thorn of the flesh for the opposition as he continued to threaten upfront, but he could not find the back of the net until he was substituted at halftime.

Cameras later captured him visibly walking with discomfort on the sidelines while urging his teammates to continue the fight, per Foot Africa.

The Super Eagles struggled, and the match went to extra time and then penalties, with DR Congo winning 4-3 to confirm their place in the inter-continental playoffs.

With Osimhen currently valued at around €75 million, the footage sparked worry among both Nigerian fans and Galatasaray officials.

Supporters now await official updates, as any significant injury could impact Galatasaray’s season and Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 hopes.

Victor Osimhen will miss out on yet another FIFA World Cup. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

He will now return to his base in Turkey, where tests will be conducted to determine the extent of the injury sustained while on duty during the international break.

