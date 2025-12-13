Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly set to miss a friendly match ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs of Egypt will face off in a preparation match on December 16

The 35th edition of the continental tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is set to miss an important friendly match ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Egyptian Football Association had agreed to the fixture as a preparatory game ahead of the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

Super Eagles players are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The match, originally scheduled for December 14 at the Cairo International Stadium, was postponed by two days following an announcement by FIFA.

The world football governing body informed European clubs that they are permitted to retain their players until one week before the start of AFCON.

Egypt are drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Angola, and will begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on December 22.

Meanwhile, Nigeria are in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, and will open their campaign against the Taifa Stars on December 23, per Sky News.

Osimhen to miss pre-AFCON friendly

Former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be among several Europe-based stars set to miss the rescheduled friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt.

According to ScoreNigeria, the 2023 CAF Player of the Year will not travel to Cairo for the match, which is intended as an AFCON warm-up, due to club commitments.

The 26-year-old is expected to fly directly to Morocco ahead of Nigeria’s opening game against Tanzania on December 23.

Osimhen is already familiar with the playing styles of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi, reducing concerns over team cohesion.

Aside from Osimhen, several other players have expressed concerns about the timing of the friendly.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is going into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria's second all-time highest goal scorer. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The foreign-based stars are worried about the risk of injuries and fatigue, with the match scheduled just five days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly received complaints from a number of players regarding the timing of the fixture.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed full support for the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming 2025 AFCON.

The NFF Technical Committee urged the players to put the World Cup play-off disappointment behind them and remain focused on the continental tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are targeting a fourth AFCON title after losing the 2023 final 2-1 to Ivory Coast, while coach Eric Chelle (former manager of Malin) also suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Elephants in the quarterfinals of the tournament, per BBC.

