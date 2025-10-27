Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah are set to clash in a friendly match ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt will face off in a preparation match before AFCON in December

The two top stars are contenders for the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year award after a remarkable individual year

Nigeria and Egypt will face off in an international friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December, pitting two of the continent’s best stars, Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah, against each other.

Osimhen will lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the AFCON, with the hope of winning it this time after falling short in the final in the 2023 edition.

Victor Osimhen will lead Nigeria to face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a friendly match in December. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Salah will captain Egypt at the tournament as the Pharaohs seek to capture their first continental title since 2010, following losses in the 2017 and 2021 finals.

Nigeria to play Egypt in a friendly match

According to Filgoal, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed to the media that the Pharaohs will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly before AFCON 2025.

The match will be played on December 14 at the Cairo International Stadium, before the Egyptian contingent flies to Morocco for the tournament.

Egypt is in Group B alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Angola, and will kick off their campaign against the Warriors on December 22.

The Pharaohs will face Bafana Bafana on December 26 and Angola on the 29th as they seek a record-extending eighth continental title.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group C alongside Tunisia and East African teams Uganda and Tanzania, and will kick off against the Taifa Stars on December 23.

Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon on November 13 in the World Cup playoffs and potentially face one of Cameroon or DR Congo on November 16.

The match between Egypt and Nigeria is the first of two battles between Osimhen and Salah in the lead-up to the 2025 CAF Awards.

As noted by CAF Online, both players were nominated for the Men's Player of the Year award after a brilliant year for their clubs and countries.

Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah during their last match against each other in 2022. Photo by Filippo Monteforte/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen holds the advantage over Salah in stats and trophies won during the period under consideration, despite the Liverpool star’s Premier League-winning season.

The Galatasaray star has 34 goals and assists from January 6 to October 15, while the former Chelsea star managed 30 goal contributions.

Osimhen won the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup, while Salah won the Premier League title, but lost the Carabao Cup final.

Their main challengers are Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, and Borussia Dortmund and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy.

NFF cancelled friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF cancelled the friendly matches against Venezuela and Colombia, which were initially slated for the November international break.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup automatically, but secured a playoff spot against Gabon, which is scheduled for November 13.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng