Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi has sent a message to his teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The former Liverpool striker shared his thoughts on the final 28-man squad released by coach Eric Chelle on Thursday night, December 11

The 28-year-old forward was included in the initial 54-man provisional list, named among the 23 attackers

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has sent an important message to his Super Eagles teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 35th edition of the tournament will take place in Morocco across six cities from December 21 to January 18, 2026, featuring 24 teams.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle announced his final 28-man squad on December 11, meeting the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is targeting Nigeria's fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Although Chelle initially included Awoniyi in his 54-man provisional list, the striker was eventually dropped due to fitness concerns.

The three-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, as they chase a fourth continental title, per BBC.

Awoniyi comments on Chelle's AFCON list

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi said the final 28-man list released by coach Eric Chelle met every available standard.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, the former Liverpool star called on Nigerians to support the country in their quest to conquer Africa.

The Nottingham Forest star explained that not every player can make the final squad, insisting that the coach's decision must be respected.

Awoniyi said all the team needs is the total support of the country and players who could not make the final list. He said:

"It is always a great list no matter the player that gets on the list. Not everyone can be on the list. That's what every player needs to accept and that's what the country also needs to know.

The former Union Berlin star said player selection is solely the coach’s responsibility, and he must bear the consequences when things do not work out. The FIFA U17 World Cup winner said:

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi throws his full weight behind coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"The coach knows exactly what he wants once he brings out his list. He has seen the players and he made the decision and everyone needs to accept it and the whole country just needs to support the boys and give them the maximum support they need and hopefully and by God's grace the cup will be ours."

Awoniyi believes he is going to bounce back from his injury and give his best to both country and club. He said:

“I believe we will be back to where we were before because when you look at it's been years without European football, now we play European football, we won yesterday, so those are the factors also.”

