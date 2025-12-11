Four foreign-born players have reportedly rejected call-ups from the Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final 28-man squad for the continental tournament

The Super Eagles are aiming for their fourth AFCON title after missing out on the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was reportedly turned down by four foreign-born players ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Chelle visited a number of foreign-born players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria finished second in CAF Group C with 17 points, behind Bafana Bafana.

The 48-year-old also held discussions with several Super Eagles players who had previously represented their countries of birth at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is ready for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Chelle extended invitations to some foreign-born stars during the 2025 Unity Cup, where Felix Agu made his debut in the final match against Jamaica, London Standard.

The former Mali coach released a 54-man provisional list on December 2 for the AFCON, with a mandate to guide the team to the final, ESPN.

Players who ignored Chelle

1. Femi Seriki

Born in Manchester United, Femi Seriki currently plays for Sheffield United in the Championship.

The 22-year-old reportedly declined an invitation to be part of the 54-man provisional list in order to regain full fitness and reclaim his Right-back position after recovering from injury.

The former Bury academy player has scored one goal in 14 appearances in the EFL.

2. Tim Iroegbunam

The Everton midfielder declined the invitation from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, choosing instead to focus on his club duties.

According to sources, Tim Iroegbunam is keen on winning the trust of David Moyes and cementing his place in the midfield.

Iroegbunam, who has represented England at various youth levels, is of Nigerian heritage, born in England to Nigerian parents.

George Ilenikhena celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase between Benfica and Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon. Photo by: Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP.

3. George Ilenikhena

Monaco forward George Ilenikhena played down talks of representing Nigeria after being approached by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season two years ago with Royal Antwerp, scoring 14 goals in 50 appearances before joining Monaco last season.

The former Amiens striker has made it clear that his ambition is to break into the French national team.

Ilenikhena has scored two goals in 11 appearances this season in Ligue 1.

4. Emmanuel Emegha

Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha turned down an invitation from the Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 22-year-old is currently focused on making a strong impression this season and securing a move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Emegha had been viewed as a potential replacement for Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen if the latter were to be declared unfit for the AFCON.

