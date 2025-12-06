The friendly match between Egypt and Nigeria before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed

The friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed because of FIFA’s regulations.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were set to clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14 in preparation for AFCON 2025.

Egypt and Nigeria agree on a new date for pre-AFCON friendly match.

Source: Twitter

However, FIFA announced that football clubs can hold on to their players until a week before the tournament, thus impacting the preparation of the national teams.

Neither Egypt nor Nigeria will have their Europe-based stars if they go ahead with the initial date, though the North Africans have most of their players in the Egyptian league.

Nigeria is unlikely to have any player from the Nigeria Premier Football League in its squad for the tournament.

Egypt vs Nigeria gets new date

According to Ahram, the Egyptian Football Association has agreed to postpone the match after FIFA’s regulation heavily impacted the initial date.

The match will now be played on December 16, two days from the initial date and five days before the start of the tournament, as confirmed by EFA Vice President Khaled El-Darandaly.

The Nigeria Football Federation, which, according to Score Nigeria, had pleaded with their Egyptian counterpart to shift the dat,e will have to accept the new date.

However, it is unlikely that both teams will still have a full house, as players will start arriving in camp on the day of the match, which poses another challenge.

Chelle yet to announce final squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to announce his final squad for AFCON 2025, having only announced his 54-man preliminary squad.

Eric Chelle faces squad selection dilemma after William Troost-Ekong's international retirement.

Source: Getty Images

The preliminary list sparked controversy across the country, particularly with the invitation of some long-term absentees, including Victor Boniface and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Chelle has the most problems in defence, with Benjamin Fredrick’s knee injury and captain William Troost-Ekong’s retirement.

The youngster suffered the injury at FCV Dender’s training after the penalty loss to DR Congo, while the captain called it quits on his international career days before AFCON 2025.

Chelle is also sweating over the fitness of Ola Aina and Felix Agu, both of whom are yet to be passed for their clubs for the tournament, despite being on the preliminary list.

Calvin Bassey is the only centre-back Nigerians currently trust in the national team, and whoever his partner is, will influence the team's chances at the tournament.

Super Eagles suffer AFCON setback

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles suffered setback before AFCON 2025 as Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is yet to gain full fitness ahead of the tournament.

The Inter Milan defender on loan at Pisa is one of the new faces in the preliminary squad and is expected to be named in the final squad if he is fit.

