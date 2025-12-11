Mohamed Salah's relationship with Arne Slot seems to have deteriorated as the Egyptian has dropped down the pecking order under the manager

French legend Thierry Henry accused the forward of going public to discuss the situation, saying he should have handled it privately

Ex-Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has decried Henry's comments, saying Salah has every right to express his displeasure

A former Nigerian international, Sunday Oliseh, has reacted to Thierry Henry's comments over Mohamed Salah, who is struggling to get a starting shirt at Liverpool.

In a fiery interview following their 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah claimed that the manager has "thrown him under the bus" as his relationship with Arne Slot continues to deteriorate.

The forward was subsequently dropped from the team for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan, fueling speculation about the sour situation at Anfield.

Speaking on the debacle, Henry blasted Salah for going to the media, stating that the Egyptian should have handled the matter privately, per ESPN.

The Frenchman went on to share his own experience during his time at Barcelona, saying he agreed to be dropped for an away game against Villarreal due to poor form.

However, Oliseh utterly disagreed. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder criticised Henry's take on Salah, arguing that the circumstances were different.

The Nigerian legend said on X:

"I like 'tete',we played at Juventus together, but i think he is getting this one wrong.

"When will some people learn that it is not always about them?! Salah has been the 'Main man' at Liverpool for almost a decade, like Messi at Barcelona."

Oliseh maintained that, unlike Salah, Barcelona did not sign Henry to lead the club's project. He continued:

"Henry was not bought to Barcelona to lead the team but rather to help Messi, Eto'o, and Iniesta lead the team! "The way Salah is loved and adored in Egypt, Henry was and is miles away loved that way in France"

The former Super Eagles captain concluded that Salah has the right to feel dissatisfied with how things are handled at Liverpool, but agreed that he should not have gone public.

"With all due respect! Salah has a right to be unhappy at his situation more than Henry had at Barcelona, but Salah should only not have gone public!! Abeg leave our African brother alone."

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield this weekend, but it remains unclear whether Salah will take part in the game before he heads to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool to replace Salah?

Legit.ng earlier reported that English club Liverpool have begun laying the groundwork for life after Mohamed Salah, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has shot to the top of their replacement shortlist.

With tension rising at Anfield following Salah’s recent comments, the Reds are now preparing for a future that may arrive sooner than expected. What started as a quiet tactical decision has now developed into a full-blown standoff between the Egyptian forward and the English Premier League defending champions.

