Arne Slot has shared his thoughts after reigning Premier League champions Liverpool dropped points against Leeds United

Ao Tanaka’s 90+6 minute strike earned Leeds a dramatic equaliser, ensuring the visitors could not secure all three points at Elland Road

The Reds manager also explained his decision not to introduce the Egyptian star during the match

Arne Slot has shared his thoughts after Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday night, December 6.

French forward Hugo Ekitike gave Liverpool the lead in the 48th minute after a goalless first half, and doubled the advantage just two minutes later to put the champions firmly in control.

Leeds United clawed their way back into the game in the 73rd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty after Ibrahim Konate fouled Wilfried Gnonto in the box.

Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Anton Stach made it 2-2 just three minutes later, finishing off an assist from substitute Brenden Aaronson.

With ten minutes left, Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s lead, but the Reds were denied a move up to fifth place as substitute Ao Tanaka struck a 96th-minute equaliser, sealing a thrilling 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Slot explains reason for benching Salah

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has explained his decision to bench Egyptian star Mohammed Salah.

According to Sky Sports, Slot highlighted the problem behind the Reds' struggle in the Premier League. He said:

“We were 2-0 up, and later we were 3-2 up. I think it was at that moment of time, more about controlling the game. And we didn’t need a goal at that moment of time.

“And normally when you need a goal, like against Sunderland, I brought Mo in. Today, it felt to me that we needed different players like Wata [Endo].

“I brought him (Endo) in many times when we needed to bring a win over the line. And he gave everything, I think, what I could expect from him, and he was also not part in us conceding for 3-3.”

The 2024/25 EPL winner said this was not the first time his side would be dropping valuable points during stoppage time. Slot said via This is Anfield:

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield. Photo by: Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

"It's not the first time we've dropped points. It's not the first time we have conceded a goal in the last minute. It's not the first time we have conceded a set-piece. I think everyone can understand what the mood was in the dressing room."

Fans react

@Imbuya_media said:

"Okay, Salah hasn't been the same player so far this season, but if you're not using your best player of the past 5-6 seasons, then you must be winning football matches."

@dibert_aaron wrote:

"Not bringing in Salah to protect a 3-2 lead is the football equivalent of ejecting the pilot mid-flight because you want more legroom."

@6femiii added:

"Controlling the game by bringing on Endo instead of Salah is like trying to win a Formula 1 race with the handbrake on."

Arne Slot reacted to sack rumours

Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot reacted to sack rumours after Liverpool’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

Egypt will open their AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on December 22, before facing South Africa and Angola on the 26th and 29th.

Source: Legit.ng