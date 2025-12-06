Arne Slot Reacts As Liverpool Drops vs Leeds United, Explains Not Fielding Mo Salah
- Arne Slot has shared his thoughts after reigning Premier League champions Liverpool dropped points against Leeds United
- Ao Tanaka’s 90+6 minute strike earned Leeds a dramatic equaliser, ensuring the visitors could not secure all three points at Elland Road
- The Reds manager also explained his decision not to introduce the Egyptian star during the match
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Arne Slot has shared his thoughts after Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday night, December 6.
French forward Hugo Ekitike gave Liverpool the lead in the 48th minute after a goalless first half, and doubled the advantage just two minutes later to put the champions firmly in control.
Leeds United clawed their way back into the game in the 73rd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty after Ibrahim Konate fouled Wilfried Gnonto in the box.
Anton Stach made it 2-2 just three minutes later, finishing off an assist from substitute Brenden Aaronson.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
With ten minutes left, Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s lead, but the Reds were denied a move up to fifth place as substitute Ao Tanaka struck a 96th-minute equaliser, sealing a thrilling 3-3 draw at Elland Road.
Slot explains reason for benching Salah
Liverpool coach Arne Slot has explained his decision to bench Egyptian star Mohammed Salah.
According to Sky Sports, Slot highlighted the problem behind the Reds' struggle in the Premier League. He said:
“We were 2-0 up, and later we were 3-2 up. I think it was at that moment of time, more about controlling the game. And we didn’t need a goal at that moment of time.
“And normally when you need a goal, like against Sunderland, I brought Mo in. Today, it felt to me that we needed different players like Wata [Endo].
“I brought him (Endo) in many times when we needed to bring a win over the line. And he gave everything, I think, what I could expect from him, and he was also not part in us conceding for 3-3.”
The 2024/25 EPL winner said this was not the first time his side would be dropping valuable points during stoppage time. Slot said via This is Anfield:
"It's not the first time we've dropped points. It's not the first time we have conceded a goal in the last minute. It's not the first time we have conceded a set-piece. I think everyone can understand what the mood was in the dressing room."
Fans react
@Imbuya_media said:
"Okay, Salah hasn't been the same player so far this season, but if you're not using your best player of the past 5-6 seasons, then you must be winning football matches."
@dibert_aaron wrote:
"Not bringing in Salah to protect a 3-2 lead is the football equivalent of ejecting the pilot mid-flight because you want more legroom."
@6femiii added:
"Controlling the game by bringing on Endo instead of Salah is like trying to win a Formula 1 race with the handbrake on."
Arne Slot reacted to sack rumours
Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot reacted to sack rumours after Liverpool’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.
Egypt will open their AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on December 22, before facing South Africa and Angola on the 26th and 29th.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.