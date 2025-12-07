Liverpool are reportedly accelerating plans to replace Mohamed Salah after the winger’s public frustration

PSG’s Bradley Barcola has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed the Egyptian star at Anfield

Salah publicly called out Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after being benched for three consecutive games

Liverpool have begun laying the groundwork for life after Mohamed Salah, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has shot to the top of their replacement shortlist.

With tension rising at Anfield following Salah’s recent comments, the Reds are now preparing for a future that may arrive sooner than expected.

What started as a quiet tactical decision has now developed into a full-blown standoff between the Egyptian forward and the Premier League defending champions.

For the third league game in a row, Salah started on the bench, and the 33-year-old did not hold back after Saturday’s breathless 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

He told reporters he felt he had been “thrown under the bus,” a blunt assessment that stunned many inside the club, Sky Sports reports.

Just months ago, Salah signed a two-year extension after scoring 29 goals and supplying 18 assists in Liverpool’s title-winning season. But this campaign has been a different story.

With only four goals in 13 league matches and reduced minutes under Arne Slot, the uncertainty around his role has grown.

His comment that he hopes to “say farewell” to supporters against Brighton next weekend has only intensified speculation that he could exit as early as January.

Barcola on Liverpool’s radar

In the same weekend Liverpool was rocked by Salah’s outburst, new information emerged regarding the club’s interest in PSG forward Bradley Barcola, GOAL reports.

At just 23, Barcola has already carved out a reputation as one of PSG’s sharpest attacking prospects.

He has scored five goals in 15 league games this season and continues to grow under Luis Enrique’s system. But PSG’s attempt to secure him with a new, more lucrative contract has stalled.

The winger is unsure of his long-term role, particularly with fierce competition from Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue.

Liverpool see an opening, and they’re preparing to move if Salah departs.

Barcola’s blend of pace and versatility fits Liverpool’s long-term recruitment strategy.

His age makes him a project for the future, yet he already possesses the profile to step into a major role at a top European club.

How Liverpool’s attack will look without Salah

Salah’s situation is changing the tempo of Liverpool’s planning. While the club would ideally keep him until the end of the season, they are realistic about the pressure building behind the scenes.

Barcola is not the only name on the table, but he is quickly becoming Liverpool’s preferred option.

If the Reds move aggressively in January, it would mark one of the most significant transitions in their squad since the departure of Sadio Mane.

