Mohamed Salah says Liverpool are throwing him under the bus as tension with Arne Slot escalates

The Egyptian winger claims his relationship with Slot has completely collapsed after being benched for three consecutive games

Uncertainty grows around Salah’s future despite signing a recent two-year extension with Liverpool last summer

Liverpool’s season took another turbulent turn after a chaotic 3-3 draw against Leeds United, but the drama on the pitch was nothing compared to what followed.

Mohamed Salah, one of the club’s greatest ever players, broke his silence in an explosive post-match interview, openly accusing Liverpool and manager Arne Slot of sidelining him.

Mohamed Salah discloses publicly that he has no relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Peter Bryne

Source: Getty Images

For the third straight Premier League game, Salah started on the bench, a first in his Liverpool career, and his latest interview has now thrown the entire club into stormy waters, ESPN reports.

The Egyptian forward, who once seemed untouchable in the line-up, has suddenly become a peripheral figure under Slot. And after being left unused once again, Salah made it clear he has reached a breaking point.

Salah sidelined by Slot again

Before last weekend, Salah had started 53 straight Premier League games. His reliability and influence made him the heartbeat of Liverpool’s attack.

Mohamed Salah hints he might be leaving Liverpool as early as January after his rift with Arne Slot. Photo by Chris Brusnkill

Source: Getty Images

But Slot benched him against West Ham, then did the same against Leeds, and once again chose not to bring him on.

The manager justified the decision by saying he wanted “control” of the game, a statement that raised eyebrows considering Liverpool later conceded a 96th-minute equaliser.

The substitutions Slot chose instead made no impact, and frustration around the squad and fanbase only intensified. Liverpool are in a crucial phase of the season, and Salah’s exclusion has become impossible to ignore.

Salah slams Liverpool manager Slot

Speaking in the mixed zone, Salah revealed the depth of his disappointment and called out Liverpool manager Slot for his recent decisions to bench him, Football Transfers reports.

"I can't believe it, I'm very disappointed. I've done so much for this club. Everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench - I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel."

Salah’s comments didn’t stop there. When asked about Slot, Salah made it clear that something has fundamentally changed.

"I have said many times before that I have a good relationship with the coach. Suddenly, we don't have a relationship. I don't know why.

"It's not acceptable to me, to be honest. I don't know why it always happens to me. 'We throw Mo under the bus, because he's the problem.' I don't think I'm the problem.

"To me, it seems like someone doesn't want me at the club. This club has always supported my children. I love the club so much. I always will."

Storm brewing over Salah’s Liverpool future

Salah signed a two-year extension earlier this year, yet his comments leave the impression that he is already evaluating life elsewhere when he leaves for AFCON with Egypt.

For a player who has repeatedly expressed love for the club, the emotional tone of his interview hints at a deeper fracture behind the scenes.

Liverpool now face a defining moment. Either they address the rift between Slot and one of their greatest legends, or risk watching Salah’s legendary chapter end in turmoil.

Salah hints at leaving Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salah publicly questioned his future at Liverpool during a fiery interview on Saturday evening after being benched in the 3-3 draw against Leeds.

The Egyptian star suggested he may leave in January, accusing Liverpool of poor treatment and claiming he has been positioned as a scapegoat during the team’s recent slump.

