An English Premier League player has extended an open invitation to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), expressing interest in representing the Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been actively scouting and engaging with Nigeria-eligible players across Europe in a bid to strengthen the team

Since taking charge, the 47-year-old coach has overseen two competitive matches during the World Cup qualifiers, recording one win and one draw

A Nigeria-eligible Premier League talent is reportedly eager to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss his potential future with the team.

The former Mali gaffer, who also recently held talks with Arsenal’s teenage star Ethan Nwaneri and others, continues his efforts to persuade dual nationals to commit to Nigeria.

With the Super Eagles off to a slow start in their World Cup qualifying campaign, they risk missing out on a second consecutive World Cup.

Former England U17 midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is seeking a meeting with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss a potential switch to represent Nigeria.

Everton midfielder seeks meeting with Chelle

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has expressed his desire to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss his international future with Nigeria.

According to OwnGoal, the 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Toffees this season and is eager to commit his talents to the Nigerian national team.

A former England U17 international, Iroegbunam has made 15 appearances for Everton this season and has impressed with his midfield performances per Transfermarkt.

A meeting between Iroegbunam and Chelle is expected to occur before the June international break, during which Nigeria will participate in a three-nation tournament.

Coach Chelle is set to embark on his third European scouting tour to engage with Nigerian-eligible players, providing an opportunity for direct talks with Iroegbunam. An official said via OwnGoal:

“Tim has given his greenlight to the idea with a date now up to Chelle, who will in the coming days begin a tour of Europe to speak with some players of Nigerian descent on the idea of playing for the Super Eagles.

“A meeting likely to take place at the end of the season when the Super Eagles are expected to be in London for a three nations invitational tournament involving Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana and Jamaica”.

Iroegbunam has recorded one assist and played in 15 matches, picking up three yellow cards during the 2024/25 season.

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has reportedly expressed his desire to play for Nigeria over England.

Agu set to dump Germany for Nigeria

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to add another defender, Felix Agu to his squad ahead of the international friendlies in June.

Speaking about his future plans, the 25-year-old also described the Super Eagles jersey as one of the most prestigious in world football.

The former VfL Osnabruck player emphasised how Nigeria had transformed the global music scene and said, via OmasportsTv:

"I would be open to playing for Nigeria. We have players like Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and it would be a dream come true to see my father smile by representing my roots. That’s the truth."

Chelle in contact with Adarabioyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation have been working for some time now with Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who has yet to play for England at the senior level.

Adarabioyo has turned down multiple attempts in the past, even before he joined Chelsea as a free agent in the summer after running down his Fulham contract.

There have been reports recently that he is now open to playing for Nigeria, even though nothing has materialised, particularly since October when it was first reported.

