A Serie A coach has confirmed the availability of a Super Eagles player ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The respective clubs are yet to release the players for the continental showpiece following a new directive from FIFA

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to announce his squad before the Thursday deadline

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle shocked the football community after releasing his 54-man provisional list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on December 2.

The list consists of six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards, as Eric Chelle extended an invitation to five players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, and 14 new players were considered.

Part of Chelle's meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation on December 1 wants to include younger players and build a team for the future after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time AFCON winners fell to DR Congo 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Semi Ajayi’s decisive kick was saved by goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, before captain Chencel Mbaemba converted the winning spot-kick for the Leopards.

Gilardino confirms Akinsanmiro for AFCON

Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino has hinted that Ebenezer Akinsanmiro will be included in Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to AllNigeria, Gilardino revealed that the 21-year-old will miss some crucial Serie A fixtures due to national team commitments.

The AC Milan legend noted that Akinsanmiro is likely to miss the match against Lecce on Friday, December 12. He said via FCInterNews:

“Akinsanmiro? After Lecce, he’ll miss several matches.”

The midfielder featured in Pisa’s 1-0 home defeat to Parma on Monday, December 9, replacing Marius Marin at the start of the second half, per Transfermarkt.

Chelle drops Boniface and Iheanacho

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle dropped Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho and some other big names from his final squad for AFCON 2025.

The manager appears to be going for players who will serve him over the regular popular names, with some new faces expected to be added to the squad.

