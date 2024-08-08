The international future of George Ilenikhena is one set to stir up significant conversations in the near term

The young forward, who has been in brilliant form, recently completed a transfer to Ligue 1 club AS Monaco

A report detailing the former Royal Antwerp forward is keen on representing Nigeria has recently surfaced

The international future of AS Monaco’s latest signing, George Ilenikhena, is poised to spark significant discussions in the near future.

The 17-year-old, who recently joined AS Monaco for an estimated €17 million, is eligible to play for both Nigeria and France.

Folarin Balogun and George Ilenikhena celebrate during the friendly match between Feyenoord and AS Monaco at Feyenoord Stadium on July 31, 2024. Image: Bart Stoutjesdijk.

Source: Getty Images

Born to Nigerian parents in Nigeria, the dazzling forward moved to France at a young age and has yet to be capped at the senior level by either nation.

However, it appears the young forward has already made his decision regarding his international career. According to a report courtesy of OwnGoalNigeria, the former Royal Antwerp star is inclined to represent Nigeria rather than France’s Les Bleus.

Is Illenikhena open to representing Nigeria?

According to the report, a representative of the forward detailed in an interview:

“George won’t say no to the Super Eagles. He is a Nigerian and proud to be one. But that isn’t on his mind currently, as he just moved to a new club in France.”

The representative also noted that the former U-20 coach of the Nigerian team, Ladan Bosso, approached the young Ilenikhena about the prospect of representing Nigeria at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The young forward racked up an impressive 14 goals in his 50 appearances across all competitions for Royal Antwerp, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The 17-year-old is expected to shine brightly in the French league this season—a league where he honed his footballing skills.

