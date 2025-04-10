Femi Seriki has hinted at choosing Nigeria over England for international football

Sheffield United defender has impressed with 19 appearances in the Championship this season

Seriki joins more foreign-born talents who are picking Nigeria due to national pride and opportunity

The Nigerian national team has scored another major win in the international football space, as Femi Seriki, a 22-year-old defender for Sheffield United, appears to have chosen to represent Nigeria over England at the senior international level.

Seriki, who has played 19 games this season for Sheffield United in the English Championship, has been a consistent performer in a side pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United's Femi Seriki is the latest England-born player who has committed his international future to Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

The Blades currently sit second on the table, just one point behind leaders Birmingham City, with automatic promotion in clear sight, BBC reports.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Seriki is eligible to play for both countries but has yet to be capped at any level.

However, a recent viral video has sparked excitement among Nigerian fans. In the video, Seriki is seen responding to a fan who asked when he would commit to Nigeria. With a smile, he replied: “Hopefully soon.”

This subtle but significant statement has fueled speculation that Seriki could be on his way to joining the Super Eagles, becoming the latest in a growing list of foreign-born players choosing to represent Nigeria internationally.

Nigeria’s pull on foreign-born players grows stronger

Seriki’s decision to play for Nigeria rather than England is not an isolated case.

In recent years, Nigeria has successfully attracted a host of foreign-born talents who have opted to play for their ancestral homeland rather than their countries of birth.

Femi Seriki will follow in the footsteps of Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Ola Aina, who decided to dump England to play for the Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

Players such as Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, and Semi Ajayi have all taken the same route and become key figures in the national team.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has made deliberate efforts to scout and integrate these talents, offering them the opportunity to compete on the biggest stages, such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup.

For many players, the appeal lies in representing their heritage, embracing their cultural roots, and securing more regular international football than they might receive with more competitive nations like England.

Seriki’s time could be now

If Sheffield United secure promotion and Seriki continues to impress, a Super Eagles call-up could come as soon as the next international window.

Nigeria's coaching staff, led by Eric Chelle, is closely monitoring young players across Europe, especially those eligible through descent.

Femi Seriki’s blend of pace, defensive discipline, and technical ability makes him an exciting prospect for the future.

His willingness to wear the green and white could mark the beginning of a promising international career and further evidence of Nigeria’s growing influence in global football.

Chelle excited about upcoming friendlies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the news of the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the team’s participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles, off the back of a mixed March international break, will reconvene in May to put things in order ahead of the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

Nigeria, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica will play in the four-nation tournament between May 27-31, scheduled for the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

