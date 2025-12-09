Former Nigeria international Victor Ikepba has thrown his weight behind coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Borussia Dortmund player insists on using the AFCON to build a team that can qualify for the next World Cup

Nigeria has been drawn in group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the 35th edition of the continental showpiece

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has expressed confidence in the current squad led by Eric Chelle.

The three-time AFCON champions missed out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the play-offs held in Morocco last November.

Chelle took charge at a difficult time, as Nigeria had struggled in the qualifiers with three draws and one loss in their first four matches, per NFF.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 47-year-old oversaw six matches during the campaign, recording four wins and two draws, boosted by the presence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles ultimately finished second in their group with 17 points, one behind Bafana Bafana, who claimed the automatic World Cup slot.

Ikpeba backs Super Eagles to win AFCON

Monaco legend Victor Ikpeba believes Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle can lead the team to the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to All Nigeria, the former RFC Liege star explained that the technical committee has set a reasonable target for Chelle because of the peculiarity of the team.

The 52-year-old asserted that Nigeria are clearly not one of the favourites to lift the 2025 AFCON. He said:

"For the technical committee, reaching the last four of the AFCON will be a realistic target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

"In my own opinion, Nigeria is not one of the favourites to win the tournament, so we can only dream of it till it becomes a reality."

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Ikepba during the 1998 FIFA World Cup between Nigeria and Spain. Photo by: Pascal GUYOT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ikepba recalls 2026 World Cup failure

1994 AFCON winner Victor Ikpeba said African football cannot be predicted due to the competitiveness of 'smaller countries'.

The Atlanta '96 gold medallist said the Atlas of Morocco were the favourites to win the AFCON title but were beaten in the Round of 16 by South Africa. He said:

“African football can be humbling as we have again seen by our failure not to qualify for the World Cup.

“I can recall that Morocco were big favourites to win the 2023 AFCON after they reached the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup, but again that was not the case.”

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle released a 54-man provisional list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), per

Nigerians are patiently waiting for the final squad to be released by the Nigeria Football Federation before CAF's deadline, per Vodacom Soccer.

Ryan Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ryan Alebiosu secured the clearance needed to be part of Eric Chelle's squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng