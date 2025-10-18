Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has sent a clear message to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs

The 2023 AFCON silver medalist scored his seventh goal in the Super Lig against Trabzonspor on Saturday night

The 31-year-old is in the frontline of replacing a Nigerian striker who suffered a calf injury upon returning to his club

Paul Onuachu is in the form of his life, having scored his seventh goal of the season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The former Southampton forward scored the second goal in their 2-1 victory over Trabzonspor on Saturday night, October 18, making it increasingly difficult for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to overlook him.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scores his seventh Turkish Super Lig goal against Rizespor. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Felipe Augusto had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 2nd minute at the Caykur Didi Stadyumu.

Former Genk forward Paul Onuachu doubled the lead through his trademark header to record his fourth consecutive league goal matches since arriving from the English Premier League.

Ten minutes later, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi capitalised on the defensive lapses to score for the home team, Rizespor, per BBC.

Trabzonspor are currently second on the log with 20 points, two points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Onuachu is the top scorer of the league, Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi and Besiktas’ Rafa Silva have five goals each, according to Transfermarkt.

Onuachu ready for Super Eagles challenge

Super Eagles faced a selection dilemma in attack following the absence of Victor Osimhen in their first four matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen has been a key figure for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, notably scoring a hat-trick in the Super Eagles' 4-0 win over Benin Republic to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Nigeria is set to face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the World Cup playoffs on November 13 in Morocco, with a potential final against the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will lead Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, OGC Nice striker Terem Moffi withdrew from a light training session on Saturday morning due to a calf injury, further complicating Chelle’s attacking options.

The injury has provided Eric Chelle with an opportunity to recall Paul Onuachu in the playoffs, as the three-time AFCON winners would also be without Cyriel Dessers.

Eric Chelle received a boost with two Super Eagles stars who will be available to face Gabon after serving suspensions for different reasons.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, who missed the match against Benin Republic due to yellow card accumulation, will be available.

The former Mali coach will also be delighted with the return of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after serving a two-month ban for breaching fair play rules with a suspicious yellow card.

Gusau speaks on Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that NFF president Ibrahim Gusau said most Nigerians did not believe in Eric Chelle when the federation unveiled him as coach of the men's senior national team.

The Chairman of Zamfara State Football Association said the Franco-Malian has justified his signing by recording an impressive outing during the World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

