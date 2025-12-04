Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar has sent a strong message to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The 28-year-old scored a goal in Real Sociedad's 2-0 victory against Reus FC in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday night

Fans have raised their concerns over the form of the former Valencia forward whenever there are major tournaments

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has regained his form in La Liga ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Umar scored a goal and provided an assist in Real Sociedad’s 2–1 win over Reus FC in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, December 3.

Umar Sadiq during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Pedro Salado.

The 28-year-old came on for Arsen Zakharyan at halftime and immediately changed the game for the White and Blues.

Four minutes into the second half, the Olympic bronze medallist set up Mikel Goti, who finished clinically to level the score.

Umar then sealed the victory in the 90+3 minute, confidently converting a penalty to earn the Player of the Match award at the Estadi Municipal de Reus, per Sofa Score.

The winning goal is his first in 228 days, with his previous strike coming in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano during his brief spell at Valencia.

Umar sends message to Chelle

Former Almería star Sadiq Umar has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle included the former AS Roma forward in the 54-man provisional squad released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday, December 2, per NFF.

The Franco-Malian coach is expected to trim the squad down to a final 28-man list and submit it to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) before December 11.

Sadiq Umar during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Umar made a similar statement during his loan spell at Valencia, scoring a brace against Osasuna in the 2024/25 La Liga season, an impressive performance that earned him a call-up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe last March.

Fans react

Super Eagles fans are not convinced by the performance of Real Sociedad forward, Sadiq Umar.

A X user claims Umar bangs goals for his club whenever there are major tournaments for the Super Eagles. Read them below:

@SpiceyMall57010 said:

"Umar Sadiq has to be one of the biggest enigma of Nigerian football , a talented player who fades away so easily."

@Ahm3dkk wrote:

"Another always available for club never for the Super Eagles."

@Hover7 added:

"We do not care."

@iam_kulstar said:

"Inconsistently Sodiq Umar is good! 😂.

"If you don't get it, forget about iiittttttt🤝."

@OhItsRashid wrote:

"Naija represent! Sadiq Umar showing why he’s one to watch in the Copa Del Rey 🇳🇬💪."

Umar buys football club

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Sadiq Umar, in partnership with a House of Representatives member (Kaduna North), Bello El-Rufai, has officially taken over the leadership of Ranchers Bees.

Umar revealed that the move aims to revive the old memories of the club for the people of Northern Nigeria.

