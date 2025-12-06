Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has opened up on what his team lacked during their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth

The Blues, off a disappointing 3-1 loss to Leeds United during the midweek, had another poor away performance

The Club World Cup champions will face Italian club Atalanta next in the UEFA Champions League group stage

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has opened up on what his team lacked and how it cost them the victory during the 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues and the Cherries settled for a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium as Chelsea needed a video assistant referee intervention to cancel Antoine Semenyo’s goal.

Alejandro Garnacho came closest to breaking the deadlock for Chelsea, but struck the post in the second half, and both teams settled for one point each.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was the Club World Cup champions’ hero, having multiple saves to win them the point that kept them fourth on the Premier League table.

Maresca’s side have not won in the last three matches, having previously played a 1-1 draw against Arsenal and lost 3-1 to Leeds United.

Maresca faults Chelsea’s quality

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted that his team's lack of quality and making too many mistakes cost them victory against Bournemouth.

“I think it was a game where we lacked, and we missed a little bit of quality in the last third. For me, there were many mistakes. We missed some passes in the last third, some moments that we could shoot and didn’t,” he told Chelsea TV.

However, he took consolation in the fact that his team avoided defeat, which is something he has reiterated that they must not lose if they do not win.

He added that the lack of quality in the final third, final passes, poor crosses and some other errors made it their first match without a goal since the season opener against Crystal Palace.

“We know that we are not going to score every game. I didn't know, to be honest, that [Chelsea had scored in every game] since Crystal Palace,” he added.

Now we're going to try to score on Tuesday, but it's important at least to keep the clean sheet that gives us at least the chance to take points.”

Next for the Blues is their third consecutive away trip to the New Balance Stadium in Bergamo to face Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

Moises Caicedo, who is serving a three-game suspension for the red card against Arsenal, will be available to play in the Champions League game.

However, the Blues will be without striker Liam Delap after he suffered a shoulder injury against Bournemouth, adding to Maresca’s attacking worries.

